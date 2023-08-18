Tyler, the Creator Announces Camp Flog Gnaw Return After 3-Year Absence: Details

For the first time since 2019, Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival music festival is returning to the Dodger Stadium grounds with 40 artist performances, including SZA and Kendrick Lamar.

The headliners were announced by a painted mural on the side of the Creator’s Golf store in West Hollywood. The Hillbillies, SZA, and Tyler, The Creator himself are bolded in the center of the bill.

After initially announcing its resurrection in May, festival passes sold out in minutes and are no longer available to purchase, but you can sign up for the wait list on the festival's website should more passes should become available.

Here's everything we know about the festival so far:

When is Camp Flog Gnaw?

Camp Flog Gnaw is a two-day festival that begins November 11 and concludes November 12. The schedule for the performances has not yet been released.

Where is Camp Flog Gnaw taking place?

The festival takes place in the Dodger Stadium parking lot in Los Angeles, California.

Who is performing?

The official lineup includes AG Club, Baby Rose, BADBADNOTGOOD, Balming Tiger, beabadoobee, Clipse, Cuco, d4vd, DAISY WORLD, Dominic Fike, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, Fana Hues, Fuerza Regida, The Hillbillies, Ice Spice, julie, Kali Uchis, Kevin Abstract, Khamari, Left Brain, Lil Yachty, Liv.e, Maxo, Maxo Kream, Mike G, Paris Texas, PinkPantheress, Ravyn Lenae, redveil, Rex Orange County, SPINALL, Syd, SZA, Teezo Touchdown, Toro y Moi, Tyler, The Creator, Turnstile, and WILLOW.