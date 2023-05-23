The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Reveal Actor Writes ‘Most of Our Breakup Texts’

    The "Rocky" actor's daughters Sistine and Sophia dished about their dad during a podcast appearance Monday.

    Published |Updated
    Olivia Jakiel
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Sylvester Stallone has no problem helping his daughters break up with their boyfriends, Sistine and Sophia Stallone revealed on the Giggly Squad podcast Monday. 

    “My dad is a savant when it comes to our dating lives – in so many areas,” Sistine told hosts Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner. “In one area, he writes most of our breakup texts."

    Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Sophia Stallone and Scarlet Stallone
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+)

    Sophia continued, “I highly suggest girls should go up to their dad and have their dad write a breakup text, because men know men. I’m telling you."

    Read More

    "They never get mad for being honest," Sistine added.

    Sylvester Stalone's Daughters Reveal Actor Writes 'Most of Our Breakup Texts'
    Sistine and Sophia Stallone pose with "Giggly Squad" podcast hosts Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner. (Credit: Hannah Berner/Instagram)

    The Stallone sisters went on to tell the Summer House star and the comedian that the Oscar-nominated actor tries to intimidate any dates or boyfriends they bring home, revealing that he "stands in the corner" and doesn't say anything, and that he "always" has a cigar in his mouth.

    “I go, ‘Why do you do that?" Sistine noted. "And he goes, ‘I can tell within the first four minutes of meeting [a boyfriend] if he’s going to last or not, and so I’m not going to waste my time.' And he’s right every time."

    Sistine added that the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor "only likes" youngest sister Scarlet Stallone's boyfriends. 

    The Rocky star shares Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet with wife Jennifer Flavin. He also has two sons from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack: Sage, who died in 2012 at age 36, and Seargeoh, born in 1979. 

    Fans can get an inside look at the dynamics of the famous family in the new Paramount+ series, The Family Stallone, which premiered on the streaming service May 17. 

    "This would be great to share this notoriety with a reality show while you're still relevant," Sylvester told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the series premiere. "I love [my] daughters, I love my wife and I wanted to share that. It's something that I think is entertaining." 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.