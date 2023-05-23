Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Reveal Actor Writes ‘Most of Our Breakup Texts’

Sylvester Stallone has no problem helping his daughters break up with their boyfriends, Sistine and Sophia Stallone revealed on the Giggly Squad podcast Monday.

“My dad is a savant when it comes to our dating lives – in so many areas,” Sistine told hosts Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner. “In one area, he writes most of our breakup texts."

Sophia continued, “I highly suggest girls should go up to their dad and have their dad write a breakup text, because men know men. I’m telling you."

"They never get mad for being honest," Sistine added.

Sistine and Sophia Stallone pose with "Giggly Squad" podcast hosts Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner. (Credit: Hannah Berner/Instagram)

The Stallone sisters went on to tell the Summer House star and the comedian that the Oscar-nominated actor tries to intimidate any dates or boyfriends they bring home, revealing that he "stands in the corner" and doesn't say anything, and that he "always" has a cigar in his mouth.

“I go, ‘Why do you do that?" Sistine noted. "And he goes, ‘I can tell within the first four minutes of meeting [a boyfriend] if he’s going to last or not, and so I’m not going to waste my time.' And he’s right every time."

Sistine added that the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor "only likes" youngest sister Scarlet Stallone's boyfriends.

The Rocky star shares Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet with wife Jennifer Flavin. He also has two sons from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack: Sage, who died in 2012 at age 36, and Seargeoh, born in 1979.

Fans can get an inside look at the dynamics of the famous family in the new Paramount+ series, The Family Stallone, which premiered on the streaming service May 17.

"This would be great to share this notoriety with a reality show while you're still relevant," Sylvester told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the series premiere. "I love [my] daughters, I love my wife and I wanted to share that. It's something that I think is entertaining."