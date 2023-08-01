Sydney Sweeney Pays Tribute to ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud: ‘You Filled Every Room with Laughter’

Sydney Sweeney is mourning the loss of her friend and co-star, Angus Cloud.

On Tuesday, the Emmy-nominated actress shared a tribute to her late Euphoria co-star on Instagram after the actor died at age 25 on Monday.

"Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter," Sweeney wrote alongside a series of photos. "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to post, and I'm struggling to find all the words."

"You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same," she continued. "This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

Cloud, who played Fezco on the hit HBO teen drama, died a week after burying his father, according to TMZ. Cloud's cause of death has not yet been announced, though the Oakland Police Department is actively investigating.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," his family shared in a statement Monday.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," their statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."