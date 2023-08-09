Sydney Sweeney Addresses Family’s MAGA Controversy, Says They ‘Weren’t Even My Family’ - The Messenger
Sydney Sweeney Addresses Family’s MAGA Controversy, Says They ‘Weren’t Even My Family’

'There were so many misinterpretations,' the 'Euphoria' star explained in a new interview, which discussed a family birthday party that drew some fans' ire

Published |Updated
Jenna Fanelli
Sydney Sweeney attends a screening of HBO Films’ “Reality” at Museum of Modern Art on May 16, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Like many successful artists, Sydney Sweeney started small. In the last five years, the 25-year-old actress, best known for her breakout roles in HBO hits Euphoria and The White Lotus, has gone from bit parts in The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects to a full-blown Gen Z sensation.

With Sweeney’s explosive career, though, has come a fair deal of social media-swirling narratives about her personal life. 

One standout is the 60th birthday party Sweeney threw for her mom in 2022. When photos and videos of the milestone bash surfaced online, audiences analyzed the hoedown theme of the party, at which attendees were adorned in cowboy boots and hats.

Additionally, people could be spotted sporting what seemed to be Blue Lives Matter shirts, and red-and-white hats with the logo Make 60 Great Again, seemingly referencing the Make America Great Again caps worn by proud Donald Trump supporters. 

Originally, Sweeney didn’t offer a full explanation in response to the backlash, but she did acknowledge the controversy. 

“You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” she wrote on Twitter. “Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!”

In a recent cover story for Variety, though, Sweeney delved a bit deeper on the matter. While discussing her roots and the dynamic of her family, Sweeney explained the juxtaposition of her career, as it allows her to provide opportunities for her family, but also often puts them in the spotlight. The infamous birthday party is the example she hones in on. 

“There were so many misinterpretations,” Sweeney told Variety when she reportedly brought the topic up “unprompted.”

“The people in the pictures weren’t even my family. The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom’s friends from L.A. who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho.” 

The party, which also featured line-dancing and mechanical bull-riding, seemed generally fitting for Sweeney’s family, as she originally hails from the Washington-Idaho border. When it comes to politics, though, Sweeney has never spoken about her own stance or that of her family.

Plenty of followers did come to the actress’s defense after the turbulence, arguing that ultimately these things shouldn’t matter. Still, Sweeney said she felt attacked. 

“People are so fast to build someone up, and then they love tearing them down,” she said. “And it’s so fascinating to see. Three years ago, I was going to college just like everybody else. And all of a sudden, I’m not a human anymore.”

