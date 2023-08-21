Swifties Outraged as TikToker Impersonates Taylor Swift in ‘Day in the Life’ YouTube Prank

Swifties are up in arms after a TikToker, known for her resemblance to Taylor Swift, dressed up like the singer, hired security, and walked around a mall where she was swarmed by fans.

The TikToker claims she did this for a YouTube prank.

Ashley Leechin, known as "It’s Just Ashley" on TikTok, has gained more than 1 million followers on the app for her resemblance and impersonations of the world-famous singer-songwriter. However, some Swifties think the content creator took it too far when she actually pretended to be a celebrity in public.

A TikTok posted on Sunday showed Leechin at a mall in Los Angeles on Saturday, surrounded by men dressed in black acting as security guards.

After exiting a store, Leechin and the guards were swarmed by people who believed she was actually Swift.

The TikToker who posted the video wrote in the caption, “I have no words right now. Taylor can’t even go out and have a private life. Can’t even go to a wedding without being mobbed and Ashley Leechin thinks she can hire people to dress in all black and act as security around her to make it seem like she is Taylor. She is disgusting.”

Several users agreed with the TikTok, with one user commenting, “This is so creepy, this girl needs a reality check.” Another wrote, “This chick needs to get served with a defamation or impersonation lawsuit.”

Leechin then posted a video on TikTok trying to explain the situation. She said that stunt was part of a video she was working on in collaboration with YouTuber Victor Galvan, known as "VicInTheGame," who often creates prank-style videos.

“Pretty much the social experiment was to live a day in the life of a celebrity, to see what would happen if I went out looking like Taylor Swift,” Leechin said in the video. “And so from all the videos you’ve seen, fans swarmed. This really goes to show how far a fandom will go.”

Leechin denied claims that she hired fake bodyguards and said that Galvan did. Despite the backlash online, she said the experience itself was positive.

The TikToker said most of the backlash was from Swifties, who she labeled as very “difficult.” In her video, she said, “I do feel like within this fandom, there's a possessiveness over Taylor, there really is. And so, I feel like that possessiveness can get really dangerous.”

Leechin said there were people online telling her to die. However, when she revealed who she was to the crowd, several people allegedly told her, “We know. We love you.”

Galvan’s video also had many negative comments, with several social media users saying they don’t think Swift would find the video funny. One user wrote, “This is weird behavior.” Another commented, “There’s a special place in hell for everyone in this prank. There is nothing fun about mobs and not having privacy.”

The full video detailing the prank is expected to be released on Galvan's YouTube channel later this week.