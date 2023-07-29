Southern romance drama Sweet Magnolias recently returned to Netflix for Season 3. We have burning questions after the finale, but we're also already looking towards Season 4. Netflix hasn't officially given the green light to another season, but here's everything we know about a potential Sweet Magnolias Season 4.

'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 release date

TLDR: There is no release date for Sweet Magnolias Season 4 yet, but we'll update when we have more info.

THE DETAILS: Sweet Magnolias has not been picked up for Season 4 yet, but considering that Season 3 went straight to No. 1 on Netflix's daily top 10 chart, it's only a matter of time before the streaming service makes a renewal official. When a renewal does happen, Season 4 production can't start until after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes come to an end.

'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 cast

TLDR: No new cast members have been announced for Season 4 yet, however we expect our Magnolias, their beaus, and their children to return for a new season and a new chapter in Serenity.

Main cast list

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, one of the Magnolias. She is a mother of three and the co-owner/manager of The Corner Spa.

as Maddie Townsend, one of the Magnolias. She is a mother of three and the co-owner/manager of The Corner Spa. Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, a lawyer in Serenity and one of the Magnolias. She co-owns the spa with Maddie and Dana Sue. She also became Caroline's (Harlan Dunn) guardian in Season 3.

as Helen Decatur, a lawyer in Serenity and one of the Magnolias. She co-owns the spa with Maddie and Dana Sue. She also became Caroline's (Harlan Dunn) guardian in Season 3. Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, is the third Magnolia. She is married to Ronnie and mother to Annie. She is the head chef and owner of Sullivan's, a local restaurant.

as Dana Sue Sullivan, is the third Magnolia. She is married to Ronnie and mother to Annie. She is the head chef and owner of Sullivan's, a local restaurant. Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox, a former professional baseball player now working as a handyman in Serenity. He is in a serious relationship with Maddie.

as Cal Maddox, a former professional baseball player now working as a handyman in Serenity. He is in a serious relationship with Maddie. Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons, the former mistress of Bill Townsend. She has a young daughter, Bex, and works as a nanny at The Corner Spa.

as Noreen Fitzgibbons, the former mistress of Bill Townsend. She has a young daughter, Bex, and works as a nanny at The Corner Spa. Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan, the husband of Dana Sue and father of Annie. He works as a handyman alongside Cal.

as Ronnie Sullivan, the husband of Dana Sue and father of Annie. He works as a handyman alongside Cal. Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend, Maddie and Bill's eldest son. He was a star on the high school baseball team, but he quit in Season 2. He's taking a gap year before his freshman year of college.

as Tyler Townsend, Maddie and Bill's eldest son. He was a star on the high school baseball team, but he quit in Season 2. He's taking a gap year before his freshman year of college. Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley, the head pastry chef at Sullivan's. He had a romance with Helen before she left him for her ex-boyfriend Ryan.

as Erik Whitley, the head pastry chef at Sullivan's. He had a romance with Helen before she left him for her ex-boyfriend Ryan. Annelise Judge as Annie Sullivan, the only child of Dana Sue and Ronnie Sullivan. She is best friends with the Townsend boys and has a potential romance brewing with Ty.

as Annie Sullivan, the only child of Dana Sue and Ronnie Sullivan. She is best friends with the Townsend boys and has a potential romance brewing with Ty. Chris Klein as Bill Townsend, Maddie's ex-husband and Noreen Fitzgibbons' ex-boyfriend. He is the father to Maddie's three children, Bex and Isaac (Chris Medlin), the sous chef at Dana Sue's restaurant.

'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 plot

THE DETAILS: No details about the Season 4 plot have been released, but the Magnolias started a new foundation in Season 3. The question of who will be Serenity's new mayor is also undetermined. While there are more questions than answers at this point, we do know that there will be margaritas and the Magnolias will pour it out to make sure everyone they love and the town of Serenity stays intact.

'Sweet Magnolias' Season 3 recap

TLDR: Sweet Magnolias Season 3 was an eventful trip back to Serenity.

THE DETAILS: The Magnolias almost split up over Helen getting back together with Ryan (Michael Shenefelt). Maddie and Dana Sue weren't sure Helen was happy with her decision and Helen's pride wouldn't allow her to admit that her friends were right.

Meanwhile, Dana Sue had to deal with the drama of her sister-in-law Kathy (Wynn Everett) coming back to town. Kathy had her eyes on taking down Dana Sue and Sullivan's. Instead, Ronnie paid Kathy off and she left town to work on herself…with Bill. It's unclear exactly what those two will get up to, but they promised their loved ones in Serenity that they will be better people if and when they return.

The season ended happily instead of on a distressing cliffhanger like previous seasons. Dana Sue and Ronnie renewed their vows at a beautiful ceremony. Helen caught the bouquet and sparks flew between Ty (Carson Rowland) and Annie (Annelise Judge).

'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 episodes

THE DETAILS: All three previous seasons of the show have been ten episodes. If the show is renewed, it is expected to have the same number of episodes as the Seasons 1-3.

'Sweet Magnolias' source material

THE DETAILS: The Netflix show is based on the Sweet Magnolias novel series by Sherryl Woods. Four of the eleven novels have been the basis for storylines in the show, but there are still seven more novels to draw from.

'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 trailer

TLDR: There is no trailer for Sweet Magnolias Season 4, but we'll share when one becomes available.

THE DETAILS: Season 4 has not been greenlit yet. It will be many months before we have a trailer, but you can find it here once it's released.

Where to watch 'Sweet Magnolias'

THE DETAILS: Sweet Magnolias Seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.