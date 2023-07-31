Suzanne Somers Shares Health Update After Recent Cancer Battle: ‘I’m Very Tough’ - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Suzanne Somers Shares Health Update After Recent Cancer Battle: ‘I’m Very Tough’

'When you get that dreaded, 'It's back,' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war,' Somers shared

Mike Vulpo
Suzanne Somers attends the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 3, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Suzanne Somers is updating fans on her health after fighting cancer once again.

After some fans grew concerned about the Three's Company star pausing her Facebook Live show with her producer husband Alan Hamel, Somers decided to speak out and provide a glimpse into her reality. 

"I have been living with cancer since my 20s and every time that little f---er pops up, I continue to bat it back," she shared in a statement to Entertainment Tonight published Monday. "I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me. It's a recurrence of my breast cancer."

"Like any cancer patient, when you get that dreaded, 'It's back,' you get a pit in your stomach," Somers continued. "Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough." 

According to Hamel, his wife got an all-clear from doctors in early June. But as he told Page Six Monday, "Cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward."

Somers said that leading a chemical-free lifestyle supported by bio-identical hormones helped prolong her life. She also believes a supportive family is helpful medicine. 

"My cancer is a disease that affected my whole family and once it hit me in my 20s, Alan and I got even closer and every moment of every day was precious," she shared. "We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years. That's the big upside of my cancer. My son refers to our relationship as functionally co-dependent. And my incredible family has been unbelievably supportive every step of the way."

Although Somers is now cancer-free, her husband noted that she will be slowing down on her professional goals as she focuses on herself. 

"We decided to put work on the back burner for now and focus on her health," Hamel said.

The Messenger has reached out to Somers for additional comment.

