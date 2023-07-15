Suspects in Murder of Rapper Young Dolph, Who Was Shot While Buying Cookies, to Stand Trial - The Messenger
Entertainment
Suspects in Murder of Rapper Young Dolph, Who Was Shot While Buying Cookies, to Stand Trial

The rapper was gunned down while shopping at a bakery near his childhood home in Memphis

Published
The Messenger Staff
Rapper Young Dolph performs on stage during the Parking Lot Concert series at Gateway Center Arena on August 23, 2020 in College Park, Georgia.Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Two suspects in the shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was killed in November 2021, will stand trial in March.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee set the date for the two men, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include first-degree murder, according to the Associated Press. Two other men have been charged in connection to the shooting.

Young Dolph, who was born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was killed while shopping at Makeda's Cookies, a local bakery located near his childhood home in Memphis. The incident happened in broad daylight.

In June, Johnson's half-brother Jemarcus Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact and is expected to testify. According to the prosecutor, Jemarcus said he did not play a role in the actual shooting of Young Dolph and that there were "multiple" players involved.

Hernandez Govan is accused of arranging the killing. He has been released on bond and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy.

Aside from his music career, Young Dolph was known for trying to do good in his local community, including passing out turkeys at a local Memphis church during Thanksgiving. At the time of the shooting, the musician had been in town to visit a sick relative.

A motive for the murder has yet to be discovered.

