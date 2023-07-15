Two suspects in the shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was killed in November 2021, will stand trial in March.
Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee set the date for the two men, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include first-degree murder, according to the Associated Press. Two other men have been charged in connection to the shooting.
Young Dolph, who was born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was killed while shopping at Makeda's Cookies, a local bakery located near his childhood home in Memphis. The incident happened in broad daylight.
In June, Johnson's half-brother Jemarcus Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact and is expected to testify. According to the prosecutor, Jemarcus said he did not play a role in the actual shooting of Young Dolph and that there were "multiple" players involved.
- Dolph Lundgren Gets Married to 27-Year-Old Emma Krokdal in Greece
- Suspect in Natalee Holloway Disappearance to be Extradited to U.S., Stand Trial
- Father Who Allegedly Executed 3 Young Sons Plotted Their Murders for Months: Police
- Murder Trial of Rapper YNW Melly Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks; Retrial Likely
- Dolph Lundgren Recalls 8 Years of Cancer Treatment Following 2015 Diagnosis
Hernandez Govan is accused of arranging the killing. He has been released on bond and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy.
Aside from his music career, Young Dolph was known for trying to do good in his local community, including passing out turkeys at a local Memphis church during Thanksgiving. At the time of the shooting, the musician had been in town to visit a sick relative.
A motive for the murder has yet to be discovered.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment