Susan Sarandon Sues Construction Firm Over Eco-Friendly Dream Home’s ‘Extensive Problems’: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Susan Sarandon Sues Construction Firm Over Eco-Friendly Dream Home’s ‘Extensive Problems’: Report

The actress is reportedly suing for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and fraudulent misrepresentation after various professional inspections found 47 issues

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Susan Sarandon speaks onstage during the Magna Graecia Film Festival on Aug. 2, 2023 in Catanzaro, ItalyErnesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Susan Sarandon is reportedly taking a construction company to court over her dream home.

The Academy Award winner has filed a lawsuit against DeGrenier Contracting and Property Management over "extensive problems" with her environmentally sustainable home she hired them to build, according to The Guardian.

The actress is reportedly suing the construction firm for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and fraudulent misrepresentation after various professional inspections found 47 issues — including buckled siding, missing insulation and mold.

After purchasing 45 wooded acres in Stamford, Vermont, back in 2018, Sarandon hired the firm to build her an "entirely off-the-grid home."

The lawsuit claims that the construction firm's owner misrepresented his qualifications, inflated invoices and charged for services he never provided.

Furthermore, he allegedly did not live up to his duties outlined in a $140,000 property management agreement, which was struck after the house's completion.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.