Susan Sarandon Sues Construction Firm Over Eco-Friendly Dream Home’s ‘Extensive Problems’: Report

Susan Sarandon is reportedly taking a construction company to court over her dream home.

The Academy Award winner has filed a lawsuit against DeGrenier Contracting and Property Management over "extensive problems" with her environmentally sustainable home she hired them to build, according to The Guardian.

The actress is reportedly suing the construction firm for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and fraudulent misrepresentation after various professional inspections found 47 issues — including buckled siding, missing insulation and mold.

After purchasing 45 wooded acres in Stamford, Vermont, back in 2018, Sarandon hired the firm to build her an "entirely off-the-grid home."

The lawsuit claims that the construction firm's owner misrepresented his qualifications, inflated invoices and charged for services he never provided.

Furthermore, he allegedly did not live up to his duties outlined in a $140,000 property management agreement, which was struck after the house's completion.