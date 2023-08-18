Susan Sarandon Sues Construction Firm Over Eco-Friendly Dream Home’s ‘Extensive Problems’: Report

Susan Sarandon is reportedly taking a construction company to court over her dream home.
The Academy Award winner has filed a lawsuit against DeGrenier Contracting and Property Management over "extensive problems" with her environmentally sustainable home she hired them to build, according to The Guardian.
The actress is reportedly suing the construction firm for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and fraudulent misrepresentation after various professional inspections found 47 issues — including buckled siding, missing insulation and mold.
After purchasing 45 wooded acres in Stamford, Vermont, back in 2018, Sarandon hired the firm to build her an "entirely off-the-grid home."
The lawsuit claims that the construction firm's owner misrepresented his qualifications, inflated invoices and charged for services he never provided.
Furthermore, he allegedly did not live up to his duties outlined in a $140,000 property management agreement, which was struck after the house's completion.
- Susan Sarandon Arrested in N.Y. While Protesting Restaurant Worker Wages
- Mark Ruffalo Urges Film and TV Content Creators to Go Indie, Susan Sarandon Agrees
- ‘Blue Beetle’ Review: Family-Friendly Summer Fun (Just Don’t Ask Any Questions)
- Susan Boyle Reveals She Suffered a Stroke That Affected Her Singing
- Wildfire Smoke Triggers Increase in ‘Eco-Anxiety’ Therapy
- Twitter Parent Company Sues Law Firm To Recover Fees From Musk Buyout
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Nearly Freed Orca Dies at Theme Park After 50 Years in CaptivityEntertainment
- Why Sandra Bullock Hesitated About Doing the ‘Blind Side’ MovieEntertainment
- Nina Dobrev Shares How Her Dog Transformed Her Life (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Filmmaker Arrested for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism in MovieEntertainment
- Can’t Turn Away From Cringey Public Arguments? This Hit Podcast About ‘Normal Gossip’ Is for YouEntertainment
- Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over DivorceEntertainment
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final SeasonEntertainment
- Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 PoundsEntertainment
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment
- Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in PortugalEntertainment
- Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce DramaEntertainment