Susan Sarandon was arrested at the New York state Capitol during a protest that pushed for tipped restaurant workers to get paid minimum wage.

At around 1 p.m. Monday, "individuals who identified as members of a group called 'One Fair Wage' were collected in the North Concourse Legislative Lobby," New York State police said in a statement shared with The Messenger.

"They began sitting and obstructing walking traffic through the area. They were instructed multiple times to move to a safer location, but eight of the group's members refused and requested to be arrested. Those eight individuals were arrested, each for one count of Disorderly Conduct which is a violation-level offense. All were processed and released with appearance tickets returnable to the Albany City Court on a later date."

Police said it would not release the names of those arrested. In a video shared by a Spectrum News 1 Albany reporter, Sarandon is seen on site protesting and chanting "One Fair Wage."

In another video, the Oscar-winning actress — wearing a shirt that read "Moms Demand OFW" — is handcuffed as an officer escorts her through the building.

The Stepmom actress joined One Fair Wage for the protest, urging lawmakers to pass a bill that would "phase out the subminimum wage for tipped workers and enable tip sharing with the back of the house," per the organization's website.

Tipped workers make 66 percent of the overall minimum wage, One Fair Wage noted.

"I myself am a mother, I have been a single mother, I have worked in a restaurant for tips," Sarandon told Albany's CBS 6. "I know how difficult it is and I know how important it is."

Representatives for Sarandon did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.