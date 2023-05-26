‘Survivor’ Season 45: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

Survivors, drop your Season 44 buffs, because the next chapter of Survivor is coming.

After Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho nabbed the title of Sole Survivor in a sweeping 7-1-0 victory against Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Carolyn Wiger in the Season 44 finale May 24, we're already anticipating the next chapter.

Season 45 will be part of the series' new era, which host Jeff Probst announced in 2021. Since Season 41, seasons have been cut to 26 days (as opposed to the traditional 39), and they shirked rotating themes and introduced a number of new twists, including the Idol Cage and the Knowledge is Power advantage.

Since the tribe has spoken on Season 44, take a moment to look ahead to everything you need to know about Survivor Season 45, including the filming location, cast and release date.

'Survivor' Season 45 release date

TLDR: While there's no official release date yet, it's likely that Survivor 45 will premiere on Sept. 20, 2023.

THE DETAILS: In February 2023, CBS announced that the long-running competition series Survivor had been renewed for the 2023-24 television season. In the past, CBS typically renewed the series for two seasons at a time, but this time around, the network has yet to specify how much Survivor we'll be getting in this television season — meaning it could just be Survivor 45 on the table.

However, if the schedule remains the same as this year, we'll be getting Survivor 45 in the fall and Survivor 46 in the spring. Although CBS hasn't released an official premiere date, fall seasons of Survivor typically begin in mid-September and run through mid-December; for example, Survivor 43 came out on September 21 and ended on December 14, while Survivor 41 ran from September 22 to December 15. Survivor’s time slot on CBS is Wednesday at 8/7c. If this same schedule holds up, Survivor 45 will drop its first episode on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

'Survivor' Season 45 cast

TLDR: The Survivor 45 cast hasn't been announced yet, but we can get a sneak peek in the teaser trailer.

THE DETAILS: While the full Survivor 45 cast won’t be formally introduced until closer to the premiere date, we can get a sneak peek in the teaser trailer (below). The 18 contenders for the million-dollar prize include a star student, a caretaker from Boston and a law student looking for her second chance.

Additionally, if the show follows the same format as recent seasons, the castaways will hit the beaches of Fiji and be divided into three tribes of six.

One player we do know will be hitting the beach? Bruce Perreault, who was medevaced on Day 1 of Survivor 44 after sustaining a head injury in the first challenge.

"I'm back, baby," he says in the teaser trailer. "Let's go!"

In 2020, CBS announced that all future reality television casts would contain at least 50 percent BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) contestants, so Survivor 45 will follow those guidelines as well.

Of course, longtime host and executive producer Jeff Probst is also presumed to be returning to helm the next iteration of backstabbing, idol-playing and alliance-making, as he has for the previous 23 years.

'Survivor' Season 45 trailer

THE DETAILS: The Survivor 45 trailer, which premiered during the May 24 finale of Survivor 44, offers a glimpse at the wide variety of contestants that will be featured. One is Marine veteran, another aims to be an off-the-grid farmer, while another is a popular musician.

One contestant teases he'll possibly receive a villain edit — a marked change from the editing styles of Seasons 41 and on. "I'm a big fan of villains," he says. "I'm not a bully, but I'm opportunistic."

Watch the full teaser, including Bruce's return, below.

'Survivor' Season 45 episodes

TLDR: Survivor 45 likely will have 13 episodes. Episodes will now be 90 minutes instead of the typical 60.

THE DETAILS: If the series keeps with the same format it's stuck to since Survivor 41, the new season will have 13 episodes, including a three-hour finale. Since the start of the pandemic, the show has done away with a live reunion, instead opting to tape it just after the winner is announced.

But there is one big confirmed change: We're getting more Survivor than ever. On May 10, the series announced that episodes would be 90 minutes long instead of the typical 60; The Amazing Race, which will air directly after Survivor, will see the same switch. Wednesday nights will now see Survivor begin at 8 p.m. ET, while The Amazing Race will air directly after at 9:30 p.m. ET.

'Survivor' Season 45 filming location

TLDR: Survivor 45 was filmed in Fiji.

THE DETAILS: Since Season 33, Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X, the series has been filmed in Fiji's Mamanuca Islands, which is where Season 45 will take place. In the teaser trailer, Probst teases that the season will feature "18 strangers" who've "agreed to be abandoned in the islands of Fiji."

In 2017, Probst told Entertainment Weekly that he hopes the series shoots in Fiji "forever."

"Fiji offers us everything that we want," he said at the time. "Incredibly beautiful water that you can see down 30 feet, beaches that are amazing, a government that is working with us, local labor that loves to say 'Bula!' every day because they're just happy you're here. And our crew has never been as happy. We actually have decent accommodations to do this show out in the jungle. It's a win-win-win."

Where to watch 'Survivor'

THE DETAILS: Survivor Season 45 will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. You can watch episodes on Paramount+ at the same time they premiere on CBS with the Paramount+ Premium plan ($10/month). Or you can stream episodes on-demand the next day with the Essential plan ($5/month).

All 44 seasons of Survivor are available to stream on Paramount+.