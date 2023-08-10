‘Surprise!’ Taylor Swift Announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Will Be Released This Fall - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

‘Surprise!’ Taylor Swift Announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Will Be Released This Fall

'To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done,' Swift said of the forthcoming album

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 22, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is going back to one of her favorite eras. The 12-time Grammy winner announced the forthcoming release of 1989 (Taylor's Version).

"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜!" she wrote on social media early Thursday morning. She also unveiled what appears to be the album cover. In the vintage-themed image, a smiling Swift dons her infamous red lipstick as birds fly around her.

Reflecting on the original version of 1989, Swift revealed her re-record will be released exactly nine years later.

"The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th," she wrote.

Read More

She ended with a tease of what fans can expect from the project.

"To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

The album marks Swift's latest "Version" following her decision to re-record her earlier albums after her former label, Big Machine, was sold to a private-equity group run by music mogul Scooter Braun. Though Swift expressed interest in buying back her early records, Braun opted to sell them to Shamrock Holdings for a reported $300 million in 2019. Swift claimed that Braun, known for managing Justin Bieber, bullied her and she vowed to reclaim her first six albums by re-recording them.

Last month, her re-recording of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) quickly became the biggest album of the year after selling more than 575,000 equivalent album units in only its first four days of release (July 7-10), according to Luminate, Billboard reported at the time.

Swift is currently on her sold-out global Eras Tour, and wrapped the U.S. leg on Tuesday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Concertgoers gave Swift an 8-minute standing ovation, making her emotional as they loudly chanted her name.

Fans can preorder 1989 (Taylor's Version) on the "Anti-Hero" singer's website.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.