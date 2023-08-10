Taylor Swift is going back to one of her favorite eras. The 12-time Grammy winner announced the forthcoming release of 1989 (Taylor's Version).

"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜!" she wrote on social media early Thursday morning. She also unveiled what appears to be the album cover. In the vintage-themed image, a smiling Swift dons her infamous red lipstick as birds fly around her.

Reflecting on the original version of 1989, Swift revealed her re-record will be released exactly nine years later.

"The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th," she wrote.

She ended with a tease of what fans can expect from the project.

"To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

The album marks Swift's latest "Version" following her decision to re-record her earlier albums after her former label, Big Machine, was sold to a private-equity group run by music mogul Scooter Braun. Though Swift expressed interest in buying back her early records, Braun opted to sell them to Shamrock Holdings for a reported $300 million in 2019. Swift claimed that Braun, known for managing Justin Bieber, bullied her and she vowed to reclaim her first six albums by re-recording them.

Last month, her re-recording of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) quickly became the biggest album of the year after selling more than 575,000 equivalent album units in only its first four days of release (July 7-10), according to Luminate, Billboard reported at the time.

Swift is currently on her sold-out global Eras Tour, and wrapped the U.S. leg on Tuesday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Concertgoers gave Swift an 8-minute standing ovation, making her emotional as they loudly chanted her name.

Fans can preorder 1989 (Taylor's Version) on the "Anti-Hero" singer's website.