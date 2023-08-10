Taylor Swift is going back to one of her favorite eras. The 12-time Grammy winner announced the forthcoming release of 1989 (Taylor's Version).
"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜!" she wrote on social media early Thursday morning. She also unveiled what appears to be the album cover. In the vintage-themed image, a smiling Swift dons her infamous red lipstick as birds fly around her.
Reflecting on the original version of 1989, Swift revealed her re-record will be released exactly nine years later.
"The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th," she wrote.
- Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Special Edition CDs Sell Out Less Than 24 Hours After She Announced Release
- Taylor Swift Previews First Song Off ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’
- Taylor Swift Makes More History With 11 Albums on the Billboard 200
- Taylor Swift Becomes Female Artist With the Most No. 1 Albums
- Distributor Behind Music Heard on ‘Speak Now’ Misprint Hopes Taylor Swift Fans Are ‘Enchanted by the Blissful Electronica’
- Here’s Why Taylor Swift Enlisted Hayley Williams, Fall Out Boy on ‘Speak Now’
She ended with a tease of what fans can expect from the project.
"To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"
The album marks Swift's latest "Version" following her decision to re-record her earlier albums after her former label, Big Machine, was sold to a private-equity group run by music mogul Scooter Braun. Though Swift expressed interest in buying back her early records, Braun opted to sell them to Shamrock Holdings for a reported $300 million in 2019. Swift claimed that Braun, known for managing Justin Bieber, bullied her and she vowed to reclaim her first six albums by re-recording them.
Last month, her re-recording of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) quickly became the biggest album of the year after selling more than 575,000 equivalent album units in only its first four days of release (July 7-10), according to Luminate, Billboard reported at the time.
Swift is currently on her sold-out global Eras Tour, and wrapped the U.S. leg on Tuesday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Concertgoers gave Swift an 8-minute standing ovation, making her emotional as they loudly chanted her name.
Fans can preorder 1989 (Taylor's Version) on the "Anti-Hero" singer's website.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment
- Joy Behar Was ‘Not Hiding’ From Snooki and Cast During ‘Jersey Shore’ Segment on ‘The View,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- After Saying ‘I Do Not Support Striking,’ Stephen Amell Has Hit the SAG-AFTRA Picket LineEntertainment