‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Will Stream on Peacock Before Anywhere Else, NBC Boss Says

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has found a streaming home.

The animated film, which made a broke records at the box office, will stream on Peacock, according to Mark Lazarus, Chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Lazarus made the announcement during NBCUniversal's Monday upfronts presentation, noting that the film will appear on Peacock before landing on any other platform.

The exclusive grab of Super Mario Bros. could be a feather in NBC's cap, given the film's ongoing success in theaters. As of this past weekend, the video game turned feature film grossed $1.2 billion worldwide, landing as the fifth most popular animated film in history, alongside The Lion King and Frozen, per Collider.

Starring Chris Pratt, Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy, the film follows the Super Mario Bros. as they journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. When it came time to develop the iconic video game for the big screen, producer Chris Meledandri told ScreenRant that it was all about telling an origin story.

"We really looked at the character dynamic of Mario on a quest to save his brother, and Bowser discovering these feelings for Princess Peach," he explained. "Once we had that spine, then we could go back to the conversation where we're exploring all of these elements that have come the different games. What's the journey? And what's the terrain that the journey will take us through?"