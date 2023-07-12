That Super Bowl Commercial That Made Everybody Cry Was Just Nominated for An Emmy
The commercial from Farmer's Dog made everybody emotional on football's biggest night earlier this year, and now it might take home an Emmy
It turns out Emmy voters are a bunch of sappy dog lovers, too. The Farmer's Dog Super Bowl spot, which was as much about turning hundreds of millions of viewers into emotional puddles as it was about dog food, was nominated for Outstanding Commercial at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Wednesday.
The emotional ad shows the span of a dog and owner's relationship, from childhood to motherhood and has been viewed over 1.4 million times on YouTube.
When it made its debut during February's game, it immediately drew strong reactions from the broadcast's massive audience.
One Twitter user wrote, "While watching the Super Bowl on an iPad over another passenger’s shoulder I saw the Farmer’s Dog commercial with no sound, and I still cried." Another said, "excuse me WHY did the Farmer's Dog Super Bowl commercial just make me CRY."
According to the USA Today Ad Meter, the Farmer's Dog commercial earned the highest rating of any Super Bowl commercial this year from viewers.
The ad will go head-to-head with two different Apple commercials, an Apple TV+ commercial starring Timothée Chalamet, an AirPods commercial and commercials for Dove and Squarespace.
For a full list of this year's Emmy nominees, click here.
The Emmy for Outstanding Commercial will be presented during the Creative Arts Emmys, currently scheduled for September 9th and 10th.
However, those and the primetime ceremony – scheduled for September 18th – remain in limbo in the wake of the ongoing WGA strike and the looming SAG strike.
