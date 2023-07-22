As the temperatures heat up, the schools close down, and half of Hollywood sweats it out on picket lines, there's only one thing for a reasonable romantic to do in their off hours: sit inside with air conditioning, a pint of ice cream, and this very important guide to summer TV romance. As the sun beats down outside, you can live vicariously through relationship after relationship, love triangle after love triangle, tortured romance after tortured romance. You can marvel at the hot, young people embarrassing themselves on television or at the time-traveling lovers weathering historic wars, and you can argue with your friends on the internet over whether semi-famous restaurant employees should date each other or not.

Responsibilities? Forget about 'em. Let your children play, let your boss assume you're hard at work, and let your spouse or roommate wash all the dishes as you indulge in the pleasures of fictional and/or nonfictional romantic drama.

To help you on your journey to mindless loved-up bliss, here is our guide to the best summer romances on TV and streaming, with a few category tags to help you figure out what you're in the mood for.

True Romance

'XO Kitty' (premiered May 18 on Netflix)

Move over, Lara Jean! Kitty is ready for her chance at romance, and she's prepared to fly all the way to Seoul to find her match. XO, Kitty is an amalgamation of your favorite K-drama tropes with a killer soundtrack, and just as swoony as its To All the Boys movie predecessors.

Watch if you like: pining young people, world travel, K-pop

'Never Have I Ever' (premiered June 8 on Netflix)

Paxton vs. Ben is finally decided, and for once in her life, Devi makes the right choice.

Watch if you like: pining young people, love triangles, satisfying endings

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' (premiered July 14 on Prime Video)

Team Conrad and Team Jellyfish face off once again as Belly and the Cousins Beach crew team up to try and save Susannah's house from being sold. With the dreamiest Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo playlist you could imagine, The Summer I Turned Pretty will have you clutching your heart, kicking your feet, and screaming, no matter which team you're on.

Watch if you like: love triangles, beach vibes, TSwift songs

'iCarly' (Thursdays on Paramount+)

Creddie fans rejoice! Carly and Freddie are now dating, so get a piece of that young millennial nostalgia with this sweet reboot.

Watch if you like: friends becoming lovers, internet jokes, spaghetti tacos

'Heartstopper' (Aug 3 on Netflix)

Charlie and Nick are officially boyfriends! We cannot wait to reunite with these cuties — and their darling friends — to swoon over the next chapter of their adorable love story.

Watch if you like: LGBTQ happiness, young love, killer soundtracks

'Riverdale' (Wednesdays on The CW)

The final season of one of the last remaining CW dramas will no doubt declare which Archie/Veronica/Betty/Jughead combo is endgame, and if that doesn't do it for you, there's always sockhops and Choni.

Watch if you like: love triangles, the 1950s, the highs and lows of high school football

Corey Mylchreest and India Amarteifio in "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" on Netflix. The prequel is a swoon-worthy addition to our summer TV romance guide. Nick Wall/Netflix

'Queen Charlotte' (premiered May 4 on Netflix)

We are still waiting for the Bridgerton Season 3 release date, so in the meantime, we'll just keep rewatching this gem of a limited series and wonder where our Farmer George is and why isn't his heart calling our names??

Watch if you like: corsets, immeasurable chemistry, questionable 1700s mental health treatment

'Outlander' (airs Sundays on Starz)

No matter how old they get or how much danger they face, Claire and Jamie remain couple goals, and together, they will survive the Revolutionary War.

Watch if you like: trauma, women doing historical science, sex near fireplaces or against rocks

'Titanic' (now streaming on Netflix)

No matter how much room you feel there was on that door, Jack and Rose's doomed love story hits hard every time.

Watch if you like: forbidden romance, Kate Winslet sprawled on a couch, water

'Pride & Prejudice' (now streaming on Netflix)

The best adaptation (yeah, we said it!) of Jane Austen's most beloved novel is streaming on Netflix for you to watch whenever you are completely, perfectly, incandescently happy.

Watch if you like: historical longing, sweeping skirts, the hand of Tom Wambsgans

It's Complicated

'And Just Like That' (Thursdays on Max)

Because 15 years has been too long to go without seeing Aidan's face. Plus, Season 2 brought the sex back to Sex and the City.

Watch if you like: Nostalgic mess, dating in middle age, Che

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV+)

The series may have ended (probably, Apple hasn't confirmed) but the dream of a Jamie-Roy-Keelie throuple will never die. As Ted himself always says, Believe!

Watch if you like: Jamie Tartt redemption arcs, football, futbol

'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' (premiered May 24)

Watch for intense conversations about communication, plus subsequent communication about that communication.

Watch if you like: communication, LGBTQ communication, arguments about whether the dog should sleep in the bed

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in "The Bear" on FX. Will these friends and co-workers become lovers? Chuck Hodes/FX

'The Bear' (FX)

Whether you're rooting for Syd and Carmy to finally kiss or for Richie to find his Taylor Swift-worthy romance, The Bear is ready to serve.

Watch if you like: friends who probably won't become lovers, to be hungry, the phrase "yes Chef"

'What We Do in the Shadows' (Thursdays on FX on Hulu)

We're just a website, standing in front of a TV show, wondering when Nandor the Relentless will realize the love he holds in his heart for his familiar Guillermo.

Watch if you like: horny vampires, really old houses, New York Citaaaay

'The Afterparty' (Wednesdays on Apple TV+)

Not only is this season set at a wedding, but everyone's got some kind of secret longing going on. If only the groom and his lizard weren't dead…

Watch if you like: Murder mysteries, genre hopping, John Cho with tattoos

'Love Island UK' (Streaming on Hulu in the US)

Season 2's Kady McDermott is back to wreak havoc on a new crop of Islanders who have no idea what's coming…other than a bit of banter, a proper chat and A TEEEXT!

Watch if you like: lots of butts, lots of texting, craving water

'Love Island USA' (Premieres July 18 on Peacock)

We're never gonna lose hope that just one of these couples will work out post-show. We are gonna wish they had British accents though.

Watch if you like: a similar amount of butts, a similar amount of texting, Sarah Hyland

'Only Murders in the Building' (Premieres Aug. 8 on Hulu)

Which of the podcasters is dating a murderer this time? Hopefully none of them, but they've had pretty bad luck so far.

Watch if you like: Murder mysteries, Meryl Streep, Meryl F—ing Streep!!

Charity Lawson and Dotun on "The Bachelorette" Season 20. Craig Sjodin/ABC

'The Bachelorette' (Mondays on ABC)

This season's villain is named Brayden, and he wears a plethora of feathered earrings.

Watch if you like: men arguing, awkward private concerts with unknown country stars, asking "Is this show really still on?"

'Too Hot to Handle' (July 14)

You'd think it would be boring to watch a show about sexy singles not being allowed to have sexual contact, and it is, but don't worry — these particular sexy singles love to break the rules. Also, this year, the show is set on a boat, and the whole thing is a trick!

Watch if you like: AI that tells you not to have sex, boats, sexy pranks

It's Terrifying

'The Idol' (streams on Max)

Watch this only if you want to see what everyone's talking about (and The Weeknd's rat tail).

Watch if you like: "sex" - confusing endings - torturing yourself