Summer Tours 2023: All the Biggest Artists Hitting the Road

A dizzying array of top-tier musical acts are heading out on tour in the coming months, the first summer of relative live-music normalcy in three years. To help you sift through the dozens of options, and figure out where to spend your hard-earned concert-going dollar, we've broken down this season's live-show offerings into four convenient categories.

The Superstars

By this point, thanks to obsessive social-media coverage, you've no doubt memorized every beat of the summer's two biggest tours: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Beyoncé's Renaissance run. But if you haven't yet had a chance to experience Bey's "Disco Horse" or Taylor's "diving into the stage" illusion up close (or, depending on where your seats are, from a football field away), U.S. dates on the Eras Tour continue through August 9, while Renaissance makes its way to North America on July 8, winding across the U.S. and Canada through September 27.

Other huge names hitting the road in the coming months.

Drake's It's All a Blur Tour kicks off June 29 and ends up in the artist's native Toronto on October 7.

Ed Sheeran will be out behind his newly released - (a.k.a. "Subtract") through September 23.

Lizzo continues to support last year's Special through June 13, followed by international dates.

Post Malone kicks off his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour on July 8 and wraps it on August 19.

K-pop powerhouse Blackpink, still riding a wave of acclaim from their Coachella headlining set, plays five big U.S. stadium dates in August.

Sam Smith brings Gloria the Tour to North America from July 25 through September 15.

And Megan Thee Stallion headlines night one of L.A.'s Pride in the Park on June 9.

The Icons

Among the artists on the road this summer, a surprising number are true global icons, veteran artists recognizable by a single name. If your tastes run toward the classic, don't miss your chance to catch these legends.

Madonna takes four decades' worth of hits across North America from July 15 through January 2024 on her Celebration Tour.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band make their way to North America on August 9, and criss-cross the continent through December 10.

Janet Jackson continues her career-spanning Together Again tour through June 21.

Steve Nicks performs both solo and with co-headliner Billy Joel through next spring.

Mariah Carey headlines night two of L.A.'s Pride in the Park on June 10.

Willie Nelson embarks on the Outlaw Music Festival tour — also featuring Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Trampled by Turtles, and more — on June 23. The tour continues through October 15.

Santana continues his 1001 Rainbows Tour through August 6.

Lionel Richie kicks off his Sing a Song All Night Long tour — also featuring Earth Wind & Fire — on August 4, wrapping September 15.

And lastly, the incomparable Joni Mitchell follows up her surprise 2022 Newport Folk Festival appearance with a lone date on June 10 at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Washington, her first full pre-announced show in more than 20 years.

The Legacy Acts

If nostalgia is your thing, you'll have ample chance to get your fill this summer, as a slew of '80s, '90s and early-2000s favorites from the worlds of hip-hop, pop punk, alt-rock, heavy metal and more will be out and about, delving into their back catalogs — and in some cases airing some fresh tunes as well.

LL Cool J heads up the F.O.R.C.E. Live, a tour building on the all-star hip-hop revue at this year's Grammys, celebrating 50 years of the genre. Performers include the Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip and a rotating cast of legendary MCs, including Salt-N-Pepa, Rakim, Common, Big Boi, De La Soul and more, and the dates run from June 25 through September 3.

Blink-182 continue their current U.S. tour, their first since Tom DeLonge's return to the band and Mark Hoppus' recovery from stage lymphoma.

The Foo Fighters continue their first run of shows with new drummer Josh Freese, and in support of new LP But Here We Are, playing select North American one-offs and fests from June through the fall, mixed in with international dates.

The Cure, U.K. post-punk heroes nearing their 45th year as a band, continue their stateside trek through July 1.

Metallica hit North America for a series of two-nighters in support of their fierce new 72 Seasons LP starting August 4 and running through next summer, with a stop-off in Europe.

Phish play select dates, including a whopping seven nights at New York's Madison Square Garden, kicking off July 11 and winding down September 3.

The Chicks touch down stateside on July 21 and circle North America through September 30.

The Dave Matthews Band continue their run in support of new LP Walk Around the Moon through September 3.

Smashing Pumpkins will be out from July 28 through September 9 on their World Is a Vampire Tour, also including Interpol and Stone Temple Pilots.

Weezer headline their own traveling fest — dubbed the Indie Rock Roadtrip and featuring a rotating cast of openers including Modest Mouse, Spoon and Future Islands — from June 4 through September 3.

Paramore continue their run in support of new LP This Is Why through August 2.

Guns N' Roses hit North America after dates in the Middle East and Europe, starting August 5 and running through October.

Duran Duran continue to support last year's Future Past LP on a tour also featuring Nile Rodgers and Chic, along with Bastille, and running through September 22.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe return to the States on August 5, playing a small number of dates through August 18.

The Last Chances

A surprising amount of major acts are calling it quits this year. Catch the following before they're gone for good.

Dead & Co. continue what's being billed as their final run of shows ever through July 16.

50 Cent begins his Final Lap tour in North America — commemorating the 20th anniversary of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and touted as his last tour ever — on July 21, with dates continuing through September 17, after which he heads over to Europe.

Parliament-Funkadelic have headed out on so-called "final" tours in the past, so it's hard to say if this is truly the funk legends' last trip out, but the excursion that George Clinton & Co. are calling their Just for the Funk of It! Final Tour?!? runs from July 27 through August 26.

The B-52s have two scheduled dates left on what they've billed as their farewell tour, the first happening in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on June 17, before they head out to Vegas for a five-show residency there.