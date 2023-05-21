Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023

Who says we have to wait until October for spooky season to begin? From boogeymen to megalodons, this summer is packed with all the horror movies you can sink your fangs into. Following a blood-soaked banner year in 2022, summer 2023 looks to keep that hot streak going with original titles and sequels. Here's what will soon be going bump in a theater near you:

'The Wrath of Becky' (Quiver Distribution) - May 26

There's no wrath like that of a teenage girl. Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote's sequel to 2020's ultraviolent surprise VOD hit, Becky, picks up two years after Becky's (Lulu Wilson) savage battle against a group of Neo-Nazis who invaded her home. Like a pint-sized John Wick, Becky is drawn back into action to face off against a group of fascists, The Noble Men, led by Sean William Scott, and save her dog, Diego. The second installment looks to be even gorier than the first, which should get audiences' blood pumping for the rest of summer.

'The Boogeyman' (20th Century Studios) - June 2

One of Stephen King's earliest short stories gets pulled out of the shadows by director Rob Savage, who terrified audiences with Shudder hit Host (2020). The Boogeyman follows two sisters, Sadie (Sophie Thatcher) and Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair), and their emotionally distant father (Chris Messina), as an evil entity attacks them following their mother's death. The film already got the seal of approval from King himself.

'The Blackening' (Lionsgate) - June 16

This slasher horror-comedy from Tim Story is one part Scream and one-part Scary Movie, with a dash of social commentary. The film follows a group of friends from college who reunite at a cabin in the woods for the Juneteenth weekend. Celebrations are cut short upon the discovery of a board game that asks the friends to rank their Blackness, setting the stage for a night of being hunted by a crossbow-wielding killer in a sambo mask.

'Insidious: The Red Door' (Sony Pictures) - July 7

Patrick Wilson takes over directing duties in this fifth installment of the Insidious franchise, which picks up a decade after the events of the second film and finds the Lambert family once again dealing with a demonic presence. Josh (Wilson) and his son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins), are forced to enter the Further once more to put an end to this generational nightmare.

'Cobweb' (Lionsgate) - July 21

Samuel Bodin, creator of the Netflix horror series Marianne, is back with a new chiller about a young boy (Woody Norman) who hears a constant tapping behind his bedroom wall. He begins to suspect his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Anthony Starr) may be hiding a terrible secret, which let's be real, they probably are.

'Talk to Me' (A24) - July 28

One of the splashiest films to come out of Sundance this year was Talk to Me, from Australian directing duo RackaRacka (Danny and Michael Philippou). After her friends discover how to conjure spirits with an embalmed hand, Mia (Sophie Wild) uses it to contact her dead mother. Something that may or may not be Mia's mom reaches back from the other side, unleashing horrifying consequences. The film looks to deliver on the cerebral, original, and stylish chills A24 has become known for with its horror releases.

'Haunted Mansion' (Disney) - July 28

Disney returns to the well of theme park-based films. You may be old enough to remember the first time they attempted The Haunted Mansion with Eddie Murphy 20 years ago. This new iteration from Justin Simien also takes a comedic approach but looks to provide a healthy dose of kindertrauma as well. It also boasts a star-studded cast, including Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Winona Ryder, and Danny Devito.

'Sympathy for the Devil' (RLJE) - July 28

Nicholas Cage adds another film to his horror scorecard. Yuval Adler's psychological horror film, Sympathy for the Devil, sees Cage's "The Passenger" caught in a twisty game of cat and mouse with "The Driver" (Joel Kinnaman). While not as splashy as some of the other titles this summer, the promise of two captivating and, in all likelihood, unhinged performances makes this film one to watch.

'Meg 2: The Trench' (Warner Bros.) - Aug. 4

In this sequel to 2018's surprise hit, The Meg, Jason Statham returns as rescue diver Jonas Taylor. This time around, Taylor and his crew, including actors Cliff Curtis, Sienna Guillory, Shuya Sophia, and Skyler Samuels, aren't just dealing with one megalodon but several, along with other monsters released from the darkest depths of the ocean. Director Ben Wheatley (Kill List) will push the franchise further into the realm of creature features.

'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' (Universal Pictures) - Aug. 11

Based on the "The Captain's Log" chapter of Bram Stoker's Dracula, Demeter tells the story of the doomed crew on Dracula's voyage (Javier Botet) from Transylvania to London. Corey Hawkins, Liam Cunningham, and David Dastmalchian star as the ill-fated crew members. Director André Øvredal, the filmmaker behind Trollhunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, looks to continue his streak in horror with this vampiric odyssey that's been 20 years in the making.

And while that puts a wrap on summer 2023, the fall promises even more horror movies to delight and dismay!