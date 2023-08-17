Kyle Cooke is speaking out about Raquel Leviss' (who now goes by Rachel Leviss) tell-all interview with Bethenny Frankel.

Hours after part two of the podcast special was released, the Summer House star shared his perspective on the highly publicized sit-down.

"The irony of it all," he commented on an Instagram post from Two Judgey Girls Thursday. "Bethenny cashing in ads as she 'exposes bravo's exploits' and gives Rachel 'a voice.' She literally has more ad spots than any other podcast I've ever listened to. Rachel won't see a dime lol. I bet she had to pay her way to fly to B just to record this."

Cooke added, "If this was a true PSA it would be ad free."

A source close to Frankel, however, tells The Messenger that the Skinnygirl founder was the one who "flew out west on her own dime to do the interview," adding: "iHeart controls the ads, Bethenny has nothing to do with them."

The Messenger has reached out to Frankel's rep for comment.

During part one of her interview with Leviss on the Just B With Bethenny Frankel podcast, Frankel explained how the chat came to be.

"I've never watched Vanderpump Rules until I took interest in you," she said. "I saw clips online, and in the back of my head had an opinion about what was going on, and it seemed disproportionate. To me, I was watching clips on social media and hearing about this Scandoval that had a name and was being marketed and was being pumped through the PR machine, and I think I made one comment about it saying, 'Everybody's going to be more well known because of this,' and my mind was they're on a reality show."

Soon after, Frankel said she brought up the idea of reality TV stars going on strike or asking for more residuals and better working conditions.

"I started to talk about this reality reckoning," Frankel continued, "about exploitation without compensation, and I said your name just as an example of what I imagine someone to be exploited, and for the rest of your life, that content will be out there without compensation. And that's where I left it, and then your representation reached out to me."

Leviss proceeded to address her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, which became a main storyline for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. A source told The Messenger Leviss will not be returning to the show next season.

Cooke isn't the only Bravo star to weigh in on what is expected to be a three-part podcast event.

Leviss' co-star Katie Maloney commented on Frankel's Instagram post that featured a clip of the interview writing: "What in the hot garbage is this?"

She also posted an Instagram Story where she referenced song lyrics about lying. "You know that trending song, or sound or song whatever, that was like, 'Why the f--- you lying?'" Maloney asked with a grin. "Anyways, that's been stuck in my head all morning for some reason."