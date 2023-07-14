As people continue to lean into the post-pandemic concert era, live music faces a new host of problems. It's becoming increasingly difficult to navigate Ticketmaster and buy (reasonable!) tickets for big-name acts, as the site battles high volume and bots snagging up seats in bulk. The window for outdoor festival season shrinks as extreme weather plagues much of the year. There's violence in the forms of people throwing their phones at artists and crowds stampeding.

Here are the issues turning what should be sonic love fests into serious stressors:

Excessive crowds

In 2021, a fatal stampede occurred during the first night of rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. Eight attendees died in the crowd crush and two more died in the hospital in the following days. There were 25 people hospitalized and over 300 people treated for injuries. The remaining festival days were canceled, and Scott has not held another Astroworld since. Crowd crushes, which are a result of too many people being funneled into a confined space, are not uncommon in modern live music. Just a few months ago, two people were killed and eight were injured in a crowd crush at a Glorilla concert.

Some artists are taking steps to combat excessive crowds. This week, Colombian star Juanes ended his set at SummerStage in Central Park early due to overcapacity. The capacity at the free, outdoor concert was 5,000 people and there was an estimated overflow of 12,000 guests outside the gates.

Violence

There's been a recent uptick in concert-goers throwing objects at performers on stage, and security guards say this is just the beginning. So far, people have thrown everything from Skittles and bracelets to cell phones and a bag of ashes. "I definitely feel that it's going to get worse…Somebody's going to get a knife in there," Edward Troiano, owner of Knight Security in NYC, told The Messenger. "It's going to take somebody to get really hurt and I think they're going to have to reevaluate how they let people in and what they're letting them in with."

Ticket prices and availability

The Ticketmaster debacle is ongoing, and there are a few elements at play. First, there are the bots. People have developed “scalper bot" software to purchase a large amount of tickets automatically as they go on sale, and then will resell the tickets for a higher price. Ticketmaster has not found a way to get rid of the bots, making the act of scoring seats a harder (and often more expensive) endeavor for the humans. Second, there are the presales, which have a history of over-selling seats and leaving few tickets for the public sale. Meanwhile, those participating in the presales are directed into time-consuming queues and waiting rooms that can wind up at a dead end—with no tickets remaining.

Presales for artists like Bruce Springsteen, Paramore and most of all Taylor Swift have sparked outrage. Swift made her disapproval clear with a statement on Instagram, apologizing for fans suffering the equivalent of “several bear attacks” to get their hands on tickets. Still, problems persist. This week, Ticketmaster abruptly halted Eras Tour ticket sales for Swift's Paris shows after the platform crashed during the presale.

Climate change

Over the past few years, more concerts have been postponed or canceled altogether due to extreme heat and storms. The recent air quality advisories led to the cancellation of outdoor concerts in places like New York and Wisconsin. Earlier this month, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival was evacuated temporarily due to the threat of severe lightning and thunderstorms. In May, the final day of Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach was canceled due to forecasted storms, a tornado warning and damage from previous severe weather.

Social media-driven frustration

In the age of social media, concerts and festivals have become content bait. As such, people are attempting to inspire viral moments by throwing things on stage (see above), treating the venue like a runway and/or filming the entire event. Many have complained that a crowd full of people holding up their phones or taking "fit pics" ruins the live music experience, creating a divide between those who go to shows for music and those who go for content.