    Summer 2023 Movie Release Dates: ‘Barbie,’ ‘Fast X’ & More

    Find out when the summer's most highly-anticipated movies are hitting theaters.

    Published |Updated
    Thea Glassman
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    Get your calendars ready; this summer's movie lineup is a veritable feast of options. Whether you're in the mood for something sweet and romantic or fast and furious (yup, that's back), movie theaters and streamers alike have their warm weather content covered. 

    Kicking off May, highlights include the final installment of Guardians of the Galaxy and a buzzy live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Later in the summer, Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie hits theaters, along with Christopher Nolan's take on J. Robert Oppenheimer. 

    Grab your favorite movie buddy, load up on snacks, and scroll through for every summer release date. 

    May 2023

    ​Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan star in Screen Gems 'Love Again.'
    ​Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in 'Love Again.' (Credit: Screen Gems)
    • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5)
    • Ponyo (May 7)
    • Book Club 2 — The Next Chapter (May 12)
    • It Ain’t Over (May 12)
    • Love Again (May 12)
    • BlackBerry (May 12)
    • Hypnotic (May 12)
    • The Mother (May 12)
    • Monica (May 12)
    • Fast X (May 19)
    • White Men Can’t Jump (May 19)
    • Sanctuary (May 19)
    • Master Gardener (May 19) 
    • The Little Mermaid (May 26)
    • Kandahar (May 26)
    • About My Father (May 26)
    • The Machine (May 26)
    • You Hurt My Feelings (May 26)

    June 2023

    Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations’ SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE.
    Spider-Man/Miles Morales in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations’ 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.'
    • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2)
    • The Boogeyman (June 2)
    • Past Lives (June 2)
    • Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 9)
    • Strays (June 9)
    • Flamin’ Hot (June 9)
    • Elemental (June 16)
    • Asteroid City (June 16)
    • The Blackening (June 16)
    • The Flash (June 16)
    • Extraction 2 (June 16)
    • Maggie Moore(s) (June 16)
    • No Hard Feelings (June 23)
    • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30)
    • Harold and the Purple Crayon (June 30)

    July 2023

    RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE”
    Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig in 'Barbie' (Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros.)
    • Insidious 5 (July 7)
    • Joy Ride (July 7)
    • Mission: Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning (July 14)
    • Oppenheimer (July 21)
    • Coyote vs. Acme (July 21)
    • Barbie (July 21)
    • They Cloned Tyrone (July 21)
    • Sitting in Bars with Cake (July 28)
    • Talk to Me (July 28)
    • Haunted Mansion (July 28)

    August 2023

    Helen Mirren
    Helen Mirren in 'White Bird: A Wonder Story.' (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate)
    • The Meg 2 (August 4)
    • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (August 4)
    • Gran Turismo (August 11)
    • Red, White & Royal Blue (August 11)
    • The Last Voyage of the Detemer (August 11)
    • Heart of Stone (August 11)
    • Blue Beetle (August 18)
    • White Bird: A Wonder Story (August 18)
    • Birth/Rebirth (August 18)
