‘Suits’ Writers Share How Their Residual Pay Decreased Amid Show’s Recent Streaming Success

Siblings Lilla and Nora Zuckerman opened up in a recent interview about their paychecks for working on the legal drama

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, and Sarah Rafferty of SuitsUSA Network

Suits is seeing a major resurgence of popularity on Netflix and Peacock lately, but the show's writers don't appear to be reaping those benefits.

Siblings Lilla and Nora Zuckerman opened up to Decider in an interview published Thursday about their paychecks for working on the legal drama, in which they served as writers and producers on Season 4 and supervising producers on Season 5.

"I received $12,568.57 in residuals [for writing the episode 'Blowback']," Lilla said. "That was back in 2016, where I imagine it was probably being sold internationally and re-airing on USA. This year, 2023, where Suits has been viewed for billions and billions of hours on Netflix, I received the grand total of $414.26 on that episode."

Nora added, "You hope that maybe some magical check will arrive, but it does not appear."

Read More

Suits residual checks made news again this week when writer Ethan Drogin penned an op-ed for The Los Angeles Times, noting that he made $259.71 in residuals for his episode "Identity Crisis."

"Yes, it's gratifying that the show has found a new and bigger audience this summer on Netflix. Every writer and actor hopes their work will endure," Drogin wrote. "...But $259.71 for writing a show with an audience so massive? This is why writers and actors are on strike."

