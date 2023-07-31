‘Suits’ Exec Hoping for Reboot After Explosive Netflix Success: ‘I’m Expecting a Call’ - The Messenger
‘Suits’ Exec Hoping for Reboot After Explosive Netflix Success: ‘I’m Expecting a Call’

The series aired for nine seasons on USA Network from 2011 to 2019, but recently found a massive second life after being added to Netflix

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
(L-R) Actors Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht attends an evening with “Suits” at The Paley Center for Media on January 14, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Suits is a success story more than a decade in the making. While the series was a modest hit during its nine-season run on USA Network from 2011 to 2019, it has exploded in popularity since being added to Netflix in June.

For the week of June 26 to July 2, Suits had 3.1 billion minutes of watch time, a new record for an acquired series on a streaming service. For reference, that number dwarfed the streaming numbers for season three of Netflix's The Witcher, which debuted with 1.3 billion minutes viewed during its premiere week.

It's worth noting that the resurgence of Suits can, at least in some way, be attributed to the fact that the first seven seasons of the show starred Meghan Markle, who has gone on to do a thing or two since.

So, given all of this attention, can we expect a potential revival of the series?

"You know, I’ve mentioned to [Suits creator] Aaron Korsh that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point," Suits executive producer Gene Klein told TVLine. "But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday."

Klein acknowledged that "it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors' deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show," and it would probably be even more difficult now. 

But he's not giving up hope.

"I’d be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion," he said, "but I’d also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend."

In fact, there was actually a recent gathering, albeit off-camera.

"A lot of us saw each other a month or so ago because there was a Suits-themed picket at Fox one day," Klein continued, "and a lot of the writers, some of whom didn’t know each other because people were on seasons one and two, but not the later seasons, so some of the writers were meeting for the first time. But a lot of the actors came to that, as well."

When it comes to convincing Markle to return for an appearance, however, he threw optimism out the window, saying, "I would assume that's just not possible."

