Everybody's talking about Suits. The USA Network legal drama is the must-binge series of the summer after the series arrived on Netflix and Peacock and topped the viewership charts on Nielsen with almost 18 billion minutes viewed in the month of July.

The show follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a college dropout who just so happens to have a brilliant legal mind, as he becomes an associate of one of New York's greatest attorneys, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht).

Meghan Markle starred in a supporting role in the series as Rachel Zane, the daughter of a successful lawyer who works as a senior paralegal at Specter's firm, Pearson Hardman, and eventually joins the firm Pearson Specter Litt.

Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, and Sarah Rafferty of Suits USA Network

For some new Suits watchers, it's been a bit mind-blowing to discover the Duchess of Sussex has a pivotal role in the series, but others have been watching closely to find parallels between Meghan Markle's character and her real life — and people are sharing some "eerie" similarities on social media.

Suits Seasons 1 through 8 are available on Netflix. Seasons 1 through 9 are available on Peacock.