‘Suits’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

During its run from 2011-2019, legal drama fans knew Thursday nights were reserved for Suits, USA Network’s series about a high-level law firm in New York City and the hotshot lawyers within it. Now, thanks to streaming, audiences everywhere are discovering or rediscovering the compulsively watchable series. It’s been available on Peacock for a while, but it became the show of the summer after it was added to Netflix’s catalog in June, with the series breaking records for an acquired title, racking up nearly 18 billion viewership minutes in a month.

The series may have ended four years ago, but the people who wore the suits have been keeping busy. Here’s what the cast of Suits is up to now.

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter

As one of the firm’s senior partners, Macht’s Harvey Specter was one of the show’s main characters and appeared in all 134 episodes. After wrapping the legal drama, Macht went on to play Specter one more time in the show’s spinoff Pearson before seemingly trading in his acting career for a quieter life out of the spotlight. Now, his public presence is mainly through social media, where he’s a husband and a dad.

Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross

Adams was a main cast member on Suits for seven seasons and returned for the Season 9 finale. Mike Ross had a big secret to keep, having never actually gone to law school, but not even a prison sentence could keep him down. In real life, Adams went on to snag roles in shows like The Right Stuff, Amazon’s A League of Their Own, and the Canadian limited series Plan B. He’s also appeared in movies like The Swearing Jar and the podcast series America 2.0. In 2016, Adams married Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario, and the couple share two children.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane

Markle is easily the most well-known name to come out of the legal drama. She is, in fact, one of the most famous women in the world, thanks to her high-profile marriage to Prince Harry. Markle left her fan-favorite role as ambitious paralegal Rachel Zane to tie the knot, becoming a Duchess in 2018. After stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, the couple started the media company/non-profit organization Archewell, which has produced some Netflix docuseries including Harry & Meghan, which took viewers inside their lives since leaving Britain, and Markle’s podcast Archetypes, which ran for one season on Spotify. The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in Montecito, California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Donna Paulsen as Sarah Rafferty

After playing Harvey’s legal secretary, love interest, and eventual wife, Paulsen appeared in a few episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, as well as Dr. Pamela Blake in Chicago Med. She also starred in the thriller Browse in 2020.

Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson

Jessica Pearson is a powerhouse attorney who even got her own spinoff show following Suits. Torres reprised her role as Jessica, starring in and producing the short-lived series Pearson, which followed the former lawyer as she entered the crooked world of Chicago politics. The series only ran for one season, but Torres has kept busy since, appearing in multiple projects including 9-1-1: Lone Star and Netflix’s The Perfect Find.

Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt

Prior to landing his role as the irritating yet strangely likable corporate lawyer Louis Litt, Hoffman appeared in multiple TV series including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, NCIS, CSI Miami, and more. After Suits wrapped in 2019, Hoffman also appeared in its spinoff, Pearson, and landed a recurring role on Showtime’s Billions as an over-the-top medical man named Dr. Swerdlow.

Wendell Pierce as Robert Zane

Before he was Rachel’s formidable father and legal opponent, Pierce starred in HBO’s The Wire and movies like Selma. Following the Suits finale, Pierce appeared in Chicago P.D., did voice work, and played James Greer in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Katherine Heigl as Samantha Wheeler

A long-time Grey’s Anatomy and rom-com star, Heigl joined the Suits cast in Season 8 as Samantha Wheeler, a ruthless attorney and right-hand to Robert. Most recently, you can see her in Fear of Rain and as Tully Hart in Netflix’s Firefly Lane, where she also serves as a producer.

Amanda Schull as Katrina Bennett

Schull’s character was introduced in Season 2 and upped to a series regular for the show’s final two seasons following the exit of Adams and Markle. Schull has been busy with appearances on NCIS and 9-1-1: Lone Star, as well as TV movies like Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Project Christmas Wish and The Blessing Bracelet.

Dulé Hill as Alex Williams

Hill had a thriving career long before joining the cast in Season 7. The talented actor is probably best known for his roles as Charlie Young on The West Wing and Gus on Psych. After his three-season run on Suits, Hill starred in three Psych movies, several Black Monday episodes, and most recently in The Wonder Years reboot.