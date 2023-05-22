‘Succession’ Star Jeremy Strong Breaks Down Kendall Roy’s ‘Real Mortal Wound’ Ahead of Series Finale 

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Succession, "Church and State."

The penultimate episode of Succession brings the legacy of Logan Roy into question, as the people closest to him speak out about what the Waystar Royco titan achieved during his lifetime, for better and for worse. While his estranged brother Ewan issues a scathing takedown of a eulogy that outlines the many ills the man brought into the world, two of Logan's children have kinder words to offer.

Although it's Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) who's expected to deliver a speech on behalf of all of the siblings, his emotions get the better of him after Ewan's ornery oration, so both Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) decide to do the honors in his stead.

Kendall's speech in particular showcases just how much he truly reveres his father's life's work, as he champions Logan's sense of perspective, saying that while he was indeed "a brute," he also felt "comfortable" in every layer of society and truly "liked" the world he lived in. His version of this send-off may not have been rehearsed, but it's every bit as eloquent as the lines Roman is seen rehearsing before his meltdown.

According to Jeremy Strong, Kendall's ability to rise to this occasion helps him hold his head high again after receiving what he describes as a "real mortal wound" earlier in the episode.

On the latest episode of the official Succession podcast, Strong talked about the weight of guilt Kendall is feeling before he makes it to the church, saying, "Him feeling blamed for the election and his culpability in making his Faustian bargain… he's compromised himself utterly, and he knows it. And he's in turmoil [with] Rava calling him on that and taking the kids out of the city, and Jess also defecting … She's, in a sense, one of the only people Kendall has left. Everyone else is gone … Jess is sort of the one place that Kendall feels safe, so for it to come from there is a real mortal wound for Kendall."

Macall Polay/HBO

But Strong argues that these reactions only strengthen Kendall's will to succeed, explaining, "He's really unseated by that a bit, which only sharpens his need to get what he wants. So I think he's just doubling down."

Going forward into the series finale, Strong said, Kendall has a renewed sense of confidence, thanks to his ability to eulogize his father on the spot like this.

"The hinge of the episode, really, is Roman sh--ing the bed in his speech and then Kendall taking the mantle, and it's another triumph. He's moving from strength to strength, in a sense, and the room feels it," Strong said. "They joke about the 'coronation demolition derby,' but it is his father's funeral and simultaneously Kendall's coronation. I leave that church, and there's been a profound transformation from the way I walked into that church to the way I leave that church."

As for what fans can expect to see from Kendall in the show's final, feature-length episode, Strong teased that between him "hatching plots with Hugo" and hiring Colin to serve as his body man now, Kendall is "ready to go into battle."

"I think more and more that he is Logan's son, and Logan is his middle name," Strong said.

Succession's finale airs Sunday at 9/8c on HBO. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Max.