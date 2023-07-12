‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Says the ‘Woke Culture is Truly Awful’ During Piers Morgan Interview

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Brian Cox spoke candidly about his disdain for society's "woke culture."
After the TV host asked Cox his thoughts on how social media has affected today's world, the Succession actor said, "I don't think social media helps. I think it sparks up too readily inadequacies. The whole woke culture is truly awful."
"And the shaming culture," Morgan added. "This incessant need to shame and bury people."
"I don't know where it comes from," Cox responded. "Who are the arbiters of this shaming? It's very hard to pin them down ... It turns out it's usually a bunch of millennials."
"Who gave them the halos?" Morgan asked.
"I suppose in a way they're saying, 'Well you all screwed it up so we may as well do something about it.' But it comes from the wrong place," Cox concluded.
Fans were quick to respond to the interview calling Cox's words "shameful" and "disappointing."
"A member of truly the worst, most selfish, most egocentric generation in history has thoughts on millennials," one Twitter user wrote.
The interview comes the same day as Succession made history with three lead actor Emmy nominations, including Cox.
Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin join Cox with nominatiions for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, making it the first time that the Lead Actor category has included three actors from the same series.
In total, Succession earned 27 nominations for its fourth and final season on Wednesday for the 75th annual Emmy Awards.
