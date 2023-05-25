‘Succession’ Finale Showdown: Who Will Win, and Who Should Win?

The finish line is in sight for HBO's Succession. With just one episode left in the series, the time has come to find out who wins the game of thrones that the Roy family has been playing for four seasons. Patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is dead, and his children are engaged in a war for his company, his money, and most importantly, his seat at the helm. Who will be the new face of the world's biggest media company, and will they honor Logan's vision or take the business in a new direction? As the Roy siblings prepare to battle it out in a boardroom in the finale, we're running through the contenders in an attempt to figure out who actually deserves the throne, if anyone.

Then again, one might wonder if winning control of Waystar Royco is really a win at all, given how many men we've seen lose their minds and their dignity just trying to be part of Logan's inner circle (Boar on the Floor, anyone?). Maybe it's a blessing that there's so little room at the top.

Behold, the best and worst of the Roys and the other contenders in their swirling orbit.

Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong)

Kendall has been the frontrunner sibling to take over Waystar since the pilot of the series. He's also tried multiple times to take the company by force when it looked like he wasn't going to win Logan's favor. He's spent the most time in the company. It feels like he's been training for it his whole life. And what is his arc if it isn't to inherit the throne? What was any of this for if he is the one who loses?

Why he will win: Kendall had a rough go of it throughout the series, but Succession has worked overtime the past few episodes to show how much Kendall is like his dad. He led the negative ad campaign against Logan. He's trying to tank the Matsson deal. Everything going on with his kids is proving that he's just as absentee and business-focused as his father. Nothing cemented Kendall's transformation into Logan more than the penultimate episode when he told Roman he "f—ed it" when it came to the Mencken (Justin Kirk) deal. There was a casual cruelty masked in fake brotherly support that felt so eerily Logan. Creator Jesse Armstrong loves a Shakespearean twist. It feels almost inevitable that the son who fought so hard to take over and be everything his father wasn't will ultimately get the crown and complete the transformation into everything his father was.

Why he might not win: Kendall has always been good at plans. He is terrible at execution. He's not a killer, as Logan has pointedly said. Kendall can come up with a genius plan to sway the board in his favor, but can he actually make it happen? He gets insecure and stalls in the last moment. And if he screws up this time, there's no Logan to get him back on his feet. He could finally have the epic fall from grace we've all expected from the beginning, but this time it sticks.

Should he win? The symmetry of it would be poetic and fitting, but the audience might not accept Kendall getting everything he wanted after the backhanded things he's done. Maybe he gets the crown, but he's under Matsson's rule. A curse disguised as a blessing seems much more appropriate for a Succession endgame.

Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook)

Logan Roy's only daughter has spent the entire series fighting against and/or trying to roll with the misogyny inherent in the business world. She's been underestimated, overestimated, and occasionally accurately estimated throughout the show, and while it feels like Logan saw glimpses of her potential, her brothers never expected her to go toe to toe with them the way she is now.

Why she could win: Shiv has always been the most level-headed of the siblings and always ready to point out when fascism might not be good for the Waystar brand. She also doesn't blindly worship her father, and with any position she's achieved, she has tried to use it to make the company at least a little less evil. It would be nice to see her win, though maybe too optimistic.

Why she might not win: Unfortunately, everything is working against Shiv. She often screws up her right ideas with wrong moves (like faking phone calls she didn't need to fake), and she's a woman in a man's world where no matter what move she actually makes, it usually doesn't matter. She might be too good and also not good enough. She's certainly not evil enough to have reached the success that her father had, so she's probably not evil enough to maintain it.

Should she win? Probably not, for her own sake. But it feels like no matter what happens, she's destined to be trapped in board rooms with incompetent men for the rest of her life, and no matter what she does, no one will ever look at her like they looked at Logan.

Graeme Hunter/HBO

Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin)

Roman's confidence was practically infallible right up until he broke down at Logan's funeral. He couldn't give the speech he wanted to give, and he couldn't keep it together in front of a church full of people. He punished himself for his failures by throwing himself into a sea of people who hate him after making oodles of decisions that would only benefit Waystar. He's always ready to make bold moves, but he's rarely ready for the consequences.

Why he won't win: Roman lost it all during the funeral, and once he learned that Mencken might betray him, only Kendall could pull him out of his funk with the promise of a war against Shiv. If Rome needs his older brother to keep him upright, it feels unlikely that he's even in the fight anymore.

Why he could still win: It would be sort of ironic at this point to see Roman take over the whole company at the moment he has a breakdown and loses all the power he thought he had, but it wouldn't be very fun to watch.

Should he win? No.

Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun)

Greg has played lackey to Tom and the Roys for four seasons now, and has crawled his way to the inner circle. Any success Greg has achieved has been somewhat accidental, and even when he makes a big move, he does it in a small way. He's pretty under the radar as far as the Roys are concerned, but he's never gone unnoticed by fans. There's definitely a reason for all of Greg's… gregging.

Why he could win: Remember that time he ever so politely asked Tom if he could blackmail him with the cruise ship scandal? Greg may not be a pro at scheming, but he knows when he's got valuable information, and currently he's armed with the ins and outs of the election call.

Why he won't win: Fans are so convinced that Succession will pull a Game of Thrones and put Bran/Greg on the Iron Throne at the end that at this point, it would be just as annoying as it was the first time… even if Succession did a better job of earning that ending than GOT did.

Should he win? Greg should win something, on behalf of abused assistants everywhere. Perhaps he and Kendall's former assistant Jess (Juliana Canfield) could team up and make a little money off of everything they know.

Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen)

Shiv's husband has spent four seasons clawing his way to Roy-adjacent glory, and has, most importantly, demanded credit for everything he's had a hand in. He particularly wanted credit for calling the election, and was dismayed when a newspaper didn't give him the blame he thought he deserved. If anyone's going down for election fraud or any other crimes, it's gonna be Tom, the eager scapegoat.

He won't win, and he shouldn't.

Connor Roy (Alan Ruck)

Logan's oldest son has never shown interest in the family business, and he seems happy as a clam just running for president and considering the benefits of cryogenics. In a way, he has already won.

The Dark Horse: The Senior Board

Why they should win: Common sense, honestly. Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), Frank (Peter Friedman), and Karl (David Rasche) have the most experience of anyone in the running. They know the company. They are competent. If the world of Fortune 500 finance was a meritocracy, it would be a no-brainer that any of these people should inherit the crown. They've earned it after the horrors they've seen.

Why they can't win: This is not the real world, it's TV, and the audience is not invested in the future of these characters enough to see them take the whole thing. Don't get us wrong, we love Gerri (especially when she's telling Roman he's been a bad boy) but do we love her enough to see her take the crown from one of the siblings? It's hard to see how Succession could give any of these competent board members the crown and have it feel satisfying, even if it would technically be the right thing to do.

The series finale of Succession airs Sunday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.