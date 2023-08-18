‘Succession’ Actress Crystal Finn Hospitalized After Being Attacked by a Group of Otters - The Messenger
Entertainment.
‘Succession’ Actress Crystal Finn Hospitalized After Being Attacked by a Group of Otters

Finn, who appeared on Season 4 of the HBO drama, was overtaken by a group of overzealous otters while swimming in northern California

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Crystal Finn attends “Birthday Candles” Broadway Opening Night at American Airlines Theatre on April 10, 2022 in New York City.(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Crystal Finn, who appeared on Season 4 of the HBO drama Succession as producer Lauren Pawson at Roy-controlled news network ATN, opened up about being attacked by a group of otters while swimming in Northern California's Feather River.

"I felt something on my backside and on my leg," Finn told the San Francisco Chronicle in an interview published Wednesday. "I started looking around and yelling out and [the otters] popped up right in front of me. Then they dove down and started going at me again."

Finn said there were three otters in total. She was eventually able to swim to safety on a nearby rock, but not before they had done their damage.

"I could see the bites on my legs and knew I had been bitten on my butt — that one was the worst, but I couldn't see it," she explained. "The bites really hurt."

The actress said she hadn't seen the critters before getting into the water, but even if she had, it probably wouldn't have changed anything.

"If I had seen them, I don't think it would have given me pause," she admitted. "I would have thought, 'Oh those cute river otters.'"

Finn, who also appeared on Broadway alongside Debra Messing in last year's Birthday Candles, received treatment at nearby Tahoe Forest Hospital and was released shortly thereafter.

