‘Succession’ Boss Breaks Down Tom’s Puzzling Reaction to Shiv’s Pregnancy Reveal

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Succession, titled "America Decides."

There have been more than a few opportunities for Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) to reveal her already-well-underway pregnancy to Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) on Succession's last few episodes, but just when it seemed to be on the tip of her tongue, she declined to spill that news to her oft-estranged husband – that is, until Sunday night's frantic and frazzled episode, titled "America Decides."

Her reasons for withholding such a valuable piece of intel are seemingly spelled out by Tom himself in another context, as he says, "Information… is like a bottle of fine wine. You store it, you hoard it, you save it for a special occasion, and then you smash someone's f—-n' face in with it."

Well, Shiv's been bottling her baby news up for a special occasion, all right. Instead of telling Tom he's going to be a father during their epic balcony blowout at the tailgate party (note: the directors didn't know Snook's real-life pregnancy would be written into the show for Shiv until after that episode was in the can, so there's also a practical explanation for that particular delay) or during any of their many alluded-to romantic interludes before that, she decides to pull him away on election night to have that talk … well, sort of.

Shiv chooses a moment of maximum distraction, in the middle of an argument no less, to drop this baby bombshell on Tom, and yet she seems taken aback by his sharp reaction. Rather than expressing joy or even anger that this news has been withheld for so long, Tom reacts with pointed skepticism over the veracity of her statement. With all of the gamesmanship that has commenced between them – and even informed their relationship to-date – in mind, he wonders aloud whether she's merely making a play to get him on her side.

Appearing on the official Succession podcast, creator Jesse Armstrong talked about this long-awaited confrontation and offered some theories about why both sides behave as they do in the segment.

First, there's a matter of Shiv's timing; while it might seem like she's trying to leverage her budding baby bump for loyalty to her desired result in the ATN newsroom, Armstrong suggested she may also just be avoiding a protracted conversation about it.

"Part of the problem in doing it tonight may also be an attraction," Armstrong explained. "She's one of the more emotionally literate characters on the show, but does she really want to talk it all through with Tom? I guess you would say, if she does, she's chosen a pretty inopportune moment to tell him."

Indeed, it wouldn't be the first time Shiv has shut down a potentially deep conversation with Tom; in the premiere for Season 4 as well, she tearfully refused to delve into the materiality of their marital discord during their tender breakup scene.

For Tom's part, he might not actually have disbelief about the news at all. As Armstrong hypothesized, "I think he is playing for time, honestly. I don't think there's a scintilla of doubt in his mind. I think it's a mixture of playing for time, and also a 'f— you' to somebody who's withheld this rather important news and then deployed it on the most busy night of your life. That would be my guess."

No doubt, in the series' final two episodes, we'll hear more from these two on the subject, but for now, baby Wambsgans is coming along in a very tremulous situation.

Succession airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.