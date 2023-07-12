‘Succession’ Makes History and Sets Up Another Roy Family Battle With 2023 Emmy Nominations - The Messenger
‘Succession’ Makes History and Sets Up Another Roy Family Battle With 2023 Emmy Nominations

Voters will have to make the final decision between all the Roys and their friends at the Emmys this year

Published |Updated
Lauren Piester
Photograph by Claudette Barius/HBOJeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran CulkinHBOSuccessionSeason 4 – Episode 1Claudette Barius/HBO

The fight for Roy family dominance continues at the 2023 Emmys. Succession made history on Wednesday with three actors from the same show all nominated in the Lead Actor category: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin. It's an impossible choice for voters and a sort of ironic twist on the show: Either one Roy man will win or all will lose. But at least they all make history together, while Sarah Snook sits alone in her Lead Actress category. Like Shiv, she's got a better chance of winning, but she still can't compete against the boys.

The best part of Succession's showing in the list of this year's Emmy nominations is actually the fact that Cox, Strong, Culkin and Snook are not alone. The entire cast got nominated for awards, and when we say "entire cast" we are both exaggerating and not exaggerating at all.

Here's the full list of actors and actresses who got nominated for Succession this year: Cox, Strong, Culkin, Snook, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Alexander Skarsgard, J. Smith-Cameron, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, Hiam Abbass, Cherry Jones and Harriet Walter. That's 14 cast members from Succession! It's the entire Roy family plus everyone they know! 

While the main family members face off in lead, Greg (Braun) and Tom (Macfadyen) are still just supporting actors, on par with Gerri (Smith-Cameron), Connor (Ruck) and new Waystar Royco owner Matsson (Skarsgard). And everyone else, including mom Caroline (Walter), is simply a guest actor or actress in the house of Roy. 

There's also something very funny about the fact that the supporting actor category features actors from only two shows: Succession and White Lotus. The rich people win once again. 

Succession walked away with a total of 27 nominations this year, including Outstanding Drama Series and nods for casting, writing, directing, costumes, sound and more. Check out the full list of nominees here, and tune in to Fox on September 18 for the live show.

