Studio Heads Offer Writers New Deal to End Costly Strike

More than 100 days into the writers' strike, Hollywood studios are pushing to reach a deal and have proposed some new terms, according to a new report.

The companies have offered to agree that writers cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence for screenplays and are willing share viewing data so writers are aware of how their work is performing with audiences, according to a new Bloomberg story.

The report adds that Netflix's Ted Sarandos, joined by Disney's Bob Iger, has been especially vocal in pushing to reach an agreement with the writers.

At the heart of the lengthy battle between the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the major studios and streamers) are differences over residuals, better pay and restrictions against AI.

The two parties, who recently came back to the negotiating table, have yet to see eye-to-eye on terms.

Clock: Erik Von Weber/ Getty Images; Strikers: A-Digit/ Getty Images; Money: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin)/ Getty Images

"Our committee returns to the bargaining table ready to make a fair deal, knowing the unified WGA membership stands behind us and buoyed by the ongoing support of our union allies," the union said in an email sent to members ahead of the most recent round of discussions.

The ongoing strike, which deepened on July 14 when the actors' guild also went on strike, has financial repercussions on both the strikers and the economy, potentially costing Los Angeles alone billions in lost wages and revenue, including for related businesses like caterers and construction companies.