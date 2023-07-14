Actors are officially joining writers on the picket lines as SAG-AFTRA begins its strike on Friday, and that's about all they'll be allowed to do. According to a bulletin from the SAG-AFTRA website, there are strict rules in terms of how members are to behave during a strike, and it's going to make the summer months look very different than they usually do in Hollywood.
San Diego Comic-Con, which was set to begin next week on July 20, is off the table, as are any interviews, for-your-consideration events, panels, screenings or press tours to promote their projects. The list of restrictions is long in an effort to make the labor stoppage as visible and impactful as possible, and the absence of actors is about to be noticeable.
Here is all the production-related work SAG-AFTRA members are not allowed to do as of July 14:
- Any work under the expired TV/theatrical contracts, including: acting, singing, dancing, performing stunts, piloting on-camera aircraft, puppeteering, performance or motion capture, ADR, trailers or promos, voice acting, narration and stunt coordination
- Background or stand-in work
- Interviews or auditions, or negotiating any new future contracts (even through their agent or manager)
- Fittings, wardrobe tests, makeup tests, camera tests and rehearsals
SAG-AFTRA members are also not allowed to promote any projects that were filmed under the expired contract, even if all the acting work is done. So that means no:
- Conventions or fan expos, including San Diego Comic-Con
- Interviews, press tours or junkets
- For your consideration events or panels
- Podcast appearances
- Social media promotion
- Personal appearances
Those rules apply even as the Emmys approach, though the Emmys won't go on as normal if the strike lasts into September. The rules also apply to anyone trying to get into SAG-AFTRA in the future.
However, there is still some work that can be done without breaking the rules of the strike. Commercials and brand deals are not covered by SAG-AFTRA union contracts, and many animation projects are under different contracts. Productions in other countries may also still continue, depending on the union they are covered by. For example, HBO's House of the Dragon will continue production since it is covered by Equity, the actors' union in the UK.
It's an unprecedented time in the entertainment industry as it's the first time since 1960 that actors and writers have hit the picket lines at the same time, and there has certainly never been a strike of this magnitude in the age of social media and endless opportunities for movie and TV promotion. Hope you liked the Barbie press tour, because it's the last one we're getting until a fair deal can be reached.
