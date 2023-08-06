Streamer Kai Cenat Warned Fans His Giveaway Would Get ‘Rowdy’ Ahead of NYC Riot
Chaos erupted from Cenat's plans for an unsanctioned giveaway of gaming consoles, accessories and gift cards on Friday
Days before Kai Cenat was taken into custody after a giveaway he hosted in New York City's Union Square descended into chaos, the Twitch streamer warned his 2 million online followers that the event was going to get "too lit."
"We're making sure to have good like protection and s---," said Cenat in a video last week, per the New York Post. He chose Union Square for the event because the stunt "would get shut down ASAP" if he chose a more popular NYC spot. "You already know, we're trying to chill and s---."
"That s--- might end really quick depending on how rowdy you get and s--- like that," he continued. "Now, look — it is a public area. So anything can happen, bro. Anything can happen."
"Make sure you pull up with somebody," he concluded. "Just make sure you pull up with a friend to make sure y'all are good."
Cenat was taken into custody Friday after the giveaway descended into chaos.
Riots ensued around the event, including people jumping on cars, throwing objects at others and local businesses getting ransacked. A Level 4 mobilization was called, meaning all resources in the city's five boroughs were brought to the area. Around 1,000 New York Police Department officers were called to respond.
Cenat streamed video which showed throngs of fans rushing him as he left his vehicle, forcing his entourage to shelter him as they pushed toward Union Square.
Popular streamer Hasan Piker predicted that Kai Cenat will be banned from Twitch for livestreaming his giveaway-turned-riot.
"He will absolutely get banned if he’s live on Twitch," Piker, who has 2.5 million followers on the platform, said. "Twitch will definitely ban him for this."
"I hope nobody gets hurt, obviously," he added.
