One of the dogs in Strays proved to be such a good boy that he found a home with his director.
Directed by Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar's Josh Greenbaum, Strays is a raunchy, R-rated comedy that follows the adventures of a Border Terrier named Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell), who is abandoned by his terrible owner Doug (Will Forte). Reggie is soon taken under the wing of Bug (Jamie Foxx), a street-wise dog, and, along with fellow canines Maggie (Isla Fisher) and Hunter (Randall Park), they set off on a revenge mission.
Greenbaum considers himself "a very big dog guy," and so while he knew that the process of making Strays, a live-action movie with talking animals, would be complicated, part of the appeal was getting to be on set with dogs. And he eventually became especially taken by one of his actors.
"I've had a dog in my life since I was born, and I currently have two dogs —one of whom is from the movie," Greenbaum tells The Messenger. "I adopted little Reggie. At the beginning of the movie, there's a puppy who pops out of a cardboard box, and that dog needed a home after the movie, and I called my wife and twin daughters, and before I could finish saying, 'I'm bringing home a dog, would you guys want,' they're like, 'Yeah!' So I brought him home, and they've named him Reggie. I now live with Will Ferrell, and I'm just hoping he doesn't learn anything from the movie and try to ever get revenge on me for any reason."
Strays opens Friday in theaters.
