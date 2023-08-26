The Upside Down is coming…eventually! We weren't expecting Stranger Things Season 5 until 2025 anyway, but the writers guild and actors union strikes have pushed back the final season of TV's biggest show even further than expected.

At the end of Stranger Things Season 4, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) had brought the Upside Down to Hawkins. A giant fissure erupted through the town, and the Upside Down's red-tinted doom started to spread. Luckily, the gang is all united in Hawkins for the first time in a while, but are they strong enough to stop Vecna from taking over the entire world?

That's just one of our many questions about Stranger Things Season 5. Here's everything we know so far.

'Stranger Things' Season 5 release date

TLDR: There is no release date for Stranger Things Season 5 yet, but we're looking at 2025 or beyond.

THE DETAILS: Stranger Things Season 5 was set to start production in May 2023. The Duffer Brothers tweeted on the official Stranger Things writers Twitter account on May 6. "While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong."

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) officially went on strike a few weeks later, and The Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined them in July 2023. Stranger Things Season 5 cannot begin production until both unions reach an agreement with the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios, networks and streamers.

Once principal production is concluded, the VFX team will begin work on the most ambitious season of the show yet. With the Upside Down taking over Hawkins, the amount of VFX work will be astronomical, and that adds more time to the season being completed. We can still be optimistic for a late 2025 release date, but the more time that passes before the AMPTP and the unions strike a deal, the longer we will have wait for more Stranger Things.

'Stranger Things' Season 5 cast

Stranger Things loves to add '80s icons to the proceedings. Season 5 will be no different. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Netflix's chief action officer, announced at TUDUM in June that his Terminator co-star Linda Hamilton will join Stranger Things Season 5. No details were given about Hamilton's character, but the actress did record a video about joining the final season. "I am joining the cast for Stranger Things Season 5. I don't know how to be a fangirl and an actress at the same time — I have to work on that," she said before joking that she and Schwarzenegger should get dinner soon. "And I'll see the rest of you in Hawkins."

As excited as we are that Hamilton is joining the fun, there are still some question marks about other cast members. Eddie (Joseph Quinn) was the Season 4 sacrifice to the Upside Down, so we do not expect to see him back, except maybe in creepy flashbacks. Max (Sadie Sink) was also left in a coma at the end of Season 4, so it remains to be seen how much she'll actually be in the final season. Here is who we do expect back:

Main Cast

Millie Bobby Brown as Elle/Eleven: There's absolutely no hope for Hawkins or the world if Eleven isn't around to take on Vecna. She's the only one powerful enough to do it — and Season 4 revealed that this battle is personal.



as Elle/Eleven: There's absolutely no hope for Hawkins or the world if Eleven isn't around to take on Vecna. She's the only one powerful enough to do it — and Season 4 revealed that this battle is personal. David Harbour as Jim Hopper: Hopper spent most of Season 4 in Russia, but he is back in Hawkins now to help his adopted daughter save the world. And maybe marry Joyce?



as Jim Hopper: Hopper spent most of Season 4 in Russia, but he is back in Hawkins now to help his adopted daughter save the world. And maybe marry Joyce? Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers: Joyce went all the way to Russia to save Hopper, but she's back in Hawkins with her kids to help take on Vecna.



as Joyce Byers: Joyce went all the way to Russia to save Hopper, but she's back in Hawkins with her kids to help take on Vecna. Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler: The president of the Hellfire Club and Eleven's kind-of boyfriend (it's complicated) helped save Hawkins in Season 4, but can he do it again?



as Mike Wheeler: The president of the Hellfire Club and Eleven's kind-of boyfriend (it's complicated) helped save Hawkins in Season 4, but can he do it again? Noah Schnapp as Will Byers: Will is Joyce's youngest son and was the first member of the Hellfire Club to be abducted by Vecna. The end of Season 4 revealed that his connection to the Upside Down overlord is still present, making Season 5 more terrifying for Will.



as Will Byers: Will is Joyce's youngest son and was the first member of the Hellfire Club to be abducted by Vecna. The end of Season 4 revealed that his connection to the Upside Down overlord is still present, making Season 5 more terrifying for Will. Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield: Max is Eleven's best friend and Lucas' girlfriend, but she went toe-to-toe with Vecna in Season 4, and it remains to be seen if she can come out alive on the other side.



as Max Mayfield: Max is Eleven's best friend and Lucas' girlfriend, but she went toe-to-toe with Vecna in Season 4, and it remains to be seen if she can come out alive on the other side. Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair: Lucas joined the basketball team in Season 4 but ultimately realized his allegiance was to the Hellfire Club when Vecna started to target Max. Lucas was there when Max went into her coma.



as Lucas Sinclair: Lucas joined the basketball team in Season 4 but ultimately realized his allegiance was to the Hellfire Club when Vecna started to target Max. Lucas was there when Max went into her coma. Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson: He is perhaps the smartest member of the Hellfire Club and has a knack for charming his upperclassmen. He and his long-distance girlfriend Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) will be essential in stopping Vecna.



as Dustin Henderson: He is perhaps the smartest member of the Hellfire Club and has a knack for charming his upperclassmen. He and his long-distance girlfriend Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) will be essential in stopping Vecna. Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair: Erica is Lucas' younger sister and a badass D&D player. She's been a helpful member of the Hellfire Club since Season 3.



as Erica Sinclair: Erica is Lucas' younger sister and a badass D&D player. She's been a helpful member of the Hellfire Club since Season 3. Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler: Nancy is Mike's older sister, and she is currently dating Jonathan Byers, though the relationship is on the rocks. She bonded a lot with Robin in Season 4 as they tried to figure out Vecna's next move.



as Nancy Wheeler: Nancy is Mike's older sister, and she is currently dating Jonathan Byers, though the relationship is on the rocks. She bonded a lot with Robin in Season 4 as they tried to figure out Vecna's next move. Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers: Jonathan is Will's older brother and Joyce's eldest son. He's on the fence about where or if he wants to go to college, which has caused a lot of tension between him and Nancy.



as Jonathan Byers: Jonathan is Will's older brother and Joyce's eldest son. He's on the fence about where or if he wants to go to college, which has caused a lot of tension between him and Nancy. Joe Keery as Steve Harrington: He's our favorite hero with an amazing head of hair. He is best friends with Robin and Nancy's ex-boyfriend. He can usually be found moping about his love life or taking on the Upside Down with the nearest bat-like object.

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley: Robin is Steve's best friend and the coolest girl in Hawkins. There was some very blatant sexual tension between her and Nancy in Season 4, but will either of them act on it?



as Robin Buckley: Robin is Steve's best friend and the coolest girl in Hawkins. There was some very blatant sexual tension between her and Nancy in Season 4, but will either of them act on it? Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna: He was a patient at the lab where Eleven was raised before his powers were dampened and he was forced to work as a caretaker/guard. He manipulated Eleven into helping him, but she figured him out and banished him to the Upside Down after he killed almost everyone in the lab. He's been fighting to get back and take his revenge ever since.



as Vecna: He was a patient at the lab where Eleven was raised before his powers were dampened and he was forced to work as a caretaker/guard. He manipulated Eleven into helping him, but she figured him out and banished him to the Upside Down after he killed almost everyone in the lab. He's been fighting to get back and take his revenge ever since. Matthew Modine as Dr. Brenner: Brenner headed up the lab and knew the most about the Upside Down outside of Vecna. He wants to train Eleven to take Vecna on, but his methods are always suspect, and it never ends up being a good idea to trust him.

'Stranger Things' Season 5 plot

TLDR: The Hellfire Club, the teenagers and their parents must work together to save the world from Vecna and the Upside Down.

THE DETAILS: We know that Eleven is the key, but her powers are limited. There are theories that Max will wake up from her coma with powers of her own, which could help even the scales in favor of the Hellfire Club. Of course, the team can't figure out how to stop Vecna once and for all until they know what his ultimate plan is. We know he wants to take over the world, but to do what? They need to understand the Upside Down as well as him to be able to take him down and reset the world order. And then maybe they can have a normal year of high school.

Fans should be prepared for an emotional final season, no matter what's in store. The Duffers revealed in an interview with The Wrap that a few members of the Netflix brass cried when they pitched the Season 5 story arc.

"They really responded well to it," Ross Duffer said. "I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before, and it was wild."

A big part of that emotional story may be up to Schnapp, who confirmed to Variety in the summer of 2022 that his character Will is gay and in love with Mike. The actor came out as gay himself on TikTok six months later and revealed to the same publication how coming out will shape his performance in the final season.

"I think the way I act in Season 5, honestly, might be a little different," he said. "I will be fully aware of who I am. Knowing all of that about myself and being able to invest that in my character, I'm honestly just excited."

The Duffers agreed that Will have a large role in Season 5, but the emotional piece won't be solely about his sexuality.

"Will really takes center stage again in 5. This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together. Will is used to being the young one, the introverted one, the one that's being protected. So part of his journey, it's not just sexuality — it's Will coming into his own as a young man.”

'Stranger Things' Season 5 trailer

TLDR: There is no trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 yet, but we'll share it here as soon as it is available.

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Recap

Stranger Things Season 4 was one of the most sprawling for the show yet. Three divergent plotlines had to come together by the finale, and it took all season for everything to fall into place. Here's a breakdown of what happened:

Russia

Hopper survived the laser explosion in the lab at the end of Season 3, but he was captured by the Russians and almost fed to Demogorgons for sport. He rallied his fellow prisoners, just in time for Joyce and Murray to show up and help with the prison break. They killed all of the Russian Demogorgons, but the Mindflayer the Russians were keeping captive was MIA when Joyce and Hopper left. That's a loose end that will have to be tied up in Season 5.

California

The Byers moved to California with Eleven at the end of Season 3. When we checked in with them at the start of Season 4, Eleven was having a really hard time adjusting to high school without her friends, but was lying to Mike about it. All of that came to a head when Mike visited for Spring Break. Eleven ended up breaking her bully's nose with a roller skate, but she was kidnapped by the government before that could be fully unpacked. She was taken to Project Nina and reunited with Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser) and Brenner to start training for her next battle against Vecna. The exercises she went through at Project Nina revealed Eleven's memories of her last days at the lab, who Vecna really was, and how Eleven was the one to send him to the Upside Down in the first place. The good news was that Eleven wasn't the one that murdered the other lab kids; Vecna was. The bad news is that he is took his banishment very badly and is gunning for revenge.

Mike, Jonathan, Will, and Jonathan's friend Argyle (Eduardo Franco) were eventually able to track Eleven down at Project Nina (thanks to Dustin's girlfriend). They picked up Eleven just as different government agents showed up to destroy the new lab. Brenner and Owens were left inside, but Eleven and the boys were able to get out safely and head to Hawkins.

Hawkins

Robin, Nancy and Steve were just trying to have a chill senior year before weird stuff started happening around town again. Vecna started targeting teens who were harboring a lot of shame. He took over their minds and destroyed their bodies. The psychic explosion from murdering the teens started to create pocket gates, weakening the barrier between Hawkins and the Upside Down. Local D&D bad boy Eddie Munson was the lead suspect for the murders, so the Hellfire Club set out to investigate what was happening to clear Eddie's name.

Things escalated when they realized that Max was the next teen on Vecna's list. She was able to survive his first attempt to kill her by listening to her favorite song, Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but she wasn't able to keep him away forever. He found her again in the Season 4 finale. Eleven arrived in time to save Max from being completely taken, but not before Vecna could break both of Max's arms and legs. The stress of having two powerful psychics battle it out in her head sent Max into a coma. Eleven confirmed she couldn't find Max anywhere in her head when she returned to Hawkins, but we think Max is just hiding out somewhere very deep in her subconscious.

As the Hellfire Club, the teenagers, and Joyce and Hopper all gathered together to talk about what to do about Max, Will felt something stirring — Vecna was still alive. When the crew climbed the nearest hill, it was revealed that Vecna had created enough pocket gates to completely shred the barrier between the Upside Down and Hawkins. The last scene of the season revealed downtown Hawkins being absorbed by the Upside Down as it creeped further into the real world.

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Episodes

The official episode count has not been revealed for Season 5 yet, but we do know the name of Episode 1. The official Stranger Things Twitter account revealed the name of the episode on Stranger Things Day (Nov. 6) 2022. Get ready for "The Crawl"...whatever that means!

Will there be a 'Stranger Things' spinoff?

TLDR: Yes.

THE DETAILS: The Duffer Brothers formed Upside Down Pictures in 2022 and confirmed that a Stranger Things spinoff series is in the works…and then provided no other details. The Duffers had said multiple times they don't want to do anything centered on current main characters because that is what the flagship show is for. Not even Netflix knows what the potential show is about, but the Duffers revealed to Variety last summer that Finn Wolfhard had correctly guessed what the brothers were up to.

Where to Watch 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things Seasons 1-4 are available to watch on Netflix.