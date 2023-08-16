A Kentucky woman who believed she was dating Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery says she was scammed out of $10,000 and left her husband.

On a recent episode of the YouTube series Catfished, McKala said she and an individual pretending to be Montgomery communicated for over a year after meeting on a social platform for creatives. However, they never met in person nor spoke on the phone.

The man she thought to be Montgomery allegedly told her he needed cash before breaking up with his girlfriend, Liv Pollock, whom the real Montgomery has been dating since 2017.

McKala, a single mom who works as an actress and film director, shared that the person she believed to be Montgomery said they couldn't meet face-to-face because of his "controlling" girlfriend. McKala said they bonded over their relationship woes, noting that she was "estranged" from her husband, whom she described as "very toxic."

Dacre Montgomery attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

After about a year of chatting online, McKala said she was asked to be the person's girlfriend, but the relationship had to be a secret.

She said the person allegedly told her he and Pollock had split six months before, and she believed him.

"When I went back into his past history on Instagram, the romantic, flirty messages that they would send to each other had stopped within that time period. They weren't doing Valentine's Day posts, they weren't doing birthday posts," she said.

After months of communicating, she said the person pretending to be Montgomery gave her an ultimatum and made her choose between her husband or him.

"I said, 'There's no competition. You treat me better,'" McKala said. "So I told my ex-husband, 'It's not working out, you're not letting me be me, you're not letting me be free, I think you need to leave.' Within two months he was gone."

Asked why she believed it was Montgomery on the other end, McKala said he allegedly told her to watch episode four of Stranger Things' fourth season.

"The day before it came out, he texted me and said, 'Hey, you need to watch episode four. If you don't watch anything else, watch episode four.' And when it came out the next day, he showed up in that episode. Who else would know that?"

She claimed the person allegedly asked her for money because he shared an account with his girlfriend and needed help "here and there" after their breakup.

"Before I knew it, it was turning into $100 and $200 gift cards. When I tallied it all up, it was $10,000," she said.

She sent him everything through Bitcoin, and at one point, he sent her a fake check for $5,500.

"That one percent is still that hopeless romantic that's just holding on to, 'Maybe this is the gentle guy I've been looking for, maybe he is real. Maybe he will return and be like a knight in shining armor,'" she explained.

Later in the episode, the hosts determined she was talking to a "romance scammer."