The world of Strange Planet is getting quite competitive in Episode 5, "Family, Fandom, Footorb." On Wednesday's new episode of the adult animated comedy series, those quirky blue aliens at the center of the action will be celebrating the time-honored pastime of watching a very competitive game of "footorb" (a redux of European football/American soccer).

In this sneak peek of the new episode, it appears that things will go awry when a referee makes a very bad call on the field and costs one team the match (thanks to a little view obstruction by some three-eyed birds).

The official description for the episode reads, "Wanting to please their lifegiver, two siblings try bonding over their interests. A footorb referee's bad call could cost them their dream job."

Strange Planet, which premiered earlier this month, is an adaptation of the comics of the same name by author Nathan W. Pyle, who co-adapted the story alongside Rick & Morty creator Dan Harmon.

Strange Planet Episode 5 airs Wednesday, Aug. 23 on Apple TV+.