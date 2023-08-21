‘Strange Planet’ Episode 5 Sneak Peek: Introducing ‘Footorb’ (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

‘Strange Planet’ Episode 5 Sneak Peek: Introducing ‘Footorb’ (Exclusive)

A ref making a bad call is a very human mistake for an alien to make

Published
Amanda Bell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
‘Strange Planet’ Episode 5, ‘Family, Fandom, Footorb’Apple TV+

The world of Strange Planet is getting quite competitive in Episode 5, "Family, Fandom, Footorb." On Wednesday's new episode of the adult animated comedy series, those quirky blue aliens at the center of the action will be celebrating the time-honored pastime of watching a very competitive game of "footorb" (a redux of European football/American soccer).

In this sneak peek of the new episode, it appears that things will go awry when a referee makes a very bad call on the field and costs one team the match (thanks to a little view obstruction by some three-eyed birds). 

The official description for the episode reads, "Wanting to please their lifegiver, two siblings try bonding over their interests. A footorb referee's bad call could cost them their dream job."

Strange Planet, which premiered earlier this month, is an adaptation of the comics of the same name by author Nathan W. Pyle, who co-adapted the story alongside Rick & Morty creator Dan Harmon.

Strange Planet Episode 5 airs Wednesday, Aug. 23 on Apple TV+.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.