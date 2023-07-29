Storyteller Starter Pack: Colson Whitehead

Last week, the literary scene was rocked by the release of Colson Whitehead's eleventh book, a dark historical thriller titled Crook Manifesto. If you're like us, you tend to binge read an author's books once you get a taste of their writing — but with the long slates and endless reviews, it can be hard to know what to read next.



Never fear. We've compiled a non-exhaustive list of his best books for you, which is based on positive reviews, awards, and our personal favorites.

Colson Whitehead Axel Koester/Getty Images

But first: who is Colson Whitehead?

Aptly dubbed "America's Storyteller" by Time magazine, Whitehead is a born and raised New Yorker, a teacher, and an author. The '91 Harvard grad was reviewing for The Village Voice when he began writing drafts for his first novel. His debut, The Intuitionist, emerged in 1999 to positive critical reception.



He's since gone on to win the kinds of awards most authors can only dream of: the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, two Pulitzer Prizes, the MacArthur Genius Grant, just to name a few. You'd think after 20 successful years in the writing business Whitehead might feel overly secure in his position as an author, but that doesn't seem to be the case.



"It doesn't get easier or harder," he told New York Times about his writing. "It's just always kind of terrible."



This may have to do with Whitehead's style, which is always changing — he's made notable contributions to several genres including speculative, sci-fi, crime thriller, and historical fiction. He also has two works of non-fiction. Crook Manifesto is the second book in Whitehead's debut trilogy and thrusts readers back into the life of Harlemite Ray Carney.



Once you finish Crook Manifesto, here are the novels you need to check out next:



Anchor

Genre: Crime Mystery

Release Date: August 9, 2022



The first book in Whitehead's Harlem Trilogy, Harlem Shuffle introduces readers to fence-turned-furniture salesman, Ray Carney. Carney is mostly on the straight and narrow, selling only the smallest of stolen goods from the back of his furniture store. That is, until his cousin's failed heist puts him on the radar of the city's most dangerous criminals. As he plunges deeper into a world run by theft and murder, only time will tell if Carney can keep up his act as an upstanding family man.



In our opinion, you can read this book before or after Crook Manifesto — though if you have a zero-tolerance policy for even small spoilers, it would behoove you to go in order.



Average reading time: 8-9 hours

Genre: Science Fiction and Fantasy

Release Date: July 10, 2012



In a post-apocalyptic Buffalo, NY, Mark Spitz is a civilian tasked with removing plague-ridden stragglers for the resettlement of Manhattan. Zone One alternates between his life during and after the plague, with the present unfolding over the course of three days as Mark contemplates the menacing new society forming around him.



Average reading time: 6-7 hours

Genre: Historical Fiction

Release Date: August 2, 2016



Underground Railroad tells the story of Cora, a slave and outcast living on a cotton plantation in Georgia. When Caesar, a new arrival, offers her a chance at escape, the two set off for the free states and encounter Colson Whitehead's fictional version of the Underground Railroad — a secret network of connected railroads operating underneath the soil. With a slave catcher hot on her trail, Cora runs from state to state, encountering assistance from unlikely sources on her quest for freedom.



Underground Railroad is considered Whitehead's breakout novel and received several literary accolades, as well a television adaptation with Amazon Prime.



Average reading time: 8-9 hours

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: June 15, 2010



In the summer of 1985, teenager Benji Cooper arrives in the upper-middle class, all-Black village of Sag Harbor. The community is much different from the white world he comes from, a place where he hopes to reinvent himself — and if he plays his cards right over the course of three months, he just might.



Average reading time: 8-9 hours

Genre: Historical Fiction

Release Date: June 30, 2020



It only takes a single mistake to destroy Elwood Curtis's future and land him within the confines of Nickel Academy. The reform school is wrought with all kinds of abuse, and Elwood is determined to survive by embodying the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. But his fellow inmate, Turner, believes the only way to live is to retaliate with the same brutality the world has shown them. Through their conflicting ideologies, the duo sets off a devastating chain of events which affect them and the Nickel boys for decades to come.



Average reading time: 6-7 hours



For more information about Whitehead and his books, visit his website.