A number of music heavyweights and celebrities including Sting, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Berry Gordy and Quincy Jones are mourning Jerry Moss, the A&M Records co-founder who died Wednesday at the age of 88.

“I’m asked why I think they were so successful as a record company, I would say Jerry was, not to my knowledge, a cutthroat businessman, he was a gentleman first,” Sting said in an interview with Billboard. “He was a friend. He was a mentor. He was a confidante. And I think his success was based on those very human qualities, rather than being some kind of shark.”

A&M Records released the first Police album, Outlandos d’Amour, in 1978 and continued releasing their albums until the band split in 1983, then the label issued Sting’s solo albums until A&M was sold to Polygram in 1989.

Sting’s guitarist bandmate in the Police, Andy Summers, weighed in on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. “Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Jerry Moss,” he wrote. “He was a kind, clever and thoughtful man who was fun to be around and be involved with. It never felt like business but rather a fruitful and creative partnership. He will be missed. Thanks Jerry.”

“Jerry Moss was an honest man and was a great patron of musical talent. It was at his Malibu house I re-connected with God, out there in the Ocean. May he rest in peace,” posted Yusuf, the ‘70s hit-making singer-songwriter formerly known as Cat Stevens.

“Jerry Moss, my dear friend of many years, was truly a class act. I admired this man of great honor and integrity. We came up as Independent Record Label owners at a time when big corporations were squeezing out the little guy. And we survived,” Berry Gordy said in a statement sent to The Messenger. “At A&M, Jerry and his partner, Herb Alpert were brilliant as they moved through the decades and among different genres of music. Jerry and I also shared a great love of horse racing and we both cheered like crazy at the track if the other one was in that winner’s circle. I will miss him. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Actress Bo Derek knew Moss not from the music business, but from horse racing. “We lost a great man and I’m proud to have called Jerry Moss my friend. We served together on the California Horse Racing Board and shared many Winners Circles with his brilliant mare, Zenyatta. My love to his family. #rockkandrollhalloffame #Legend,” she posted.

“Jerry Moss was the consummate music man, [whose] love of all genres of the art-form was unabashed. That was why when I decided to get off the soundstage and back into the recording studio in 1969, I knew there was only one record label for me to go to that would give me the creative freedom that I was seeking, and that record label was A&M with Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss,” Quincy Jones told Billboard. “In my almost 70 years in the music business, I can say without a doubt that my time at A&M was one of the most artistically and professionally fulfilling times of my life and I attribute that in large part to the environment that Jerry created on that hallowed ground that was A&M Records. His spirit will live on forever through the great records that he helped bring to the world.”