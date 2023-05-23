Stevie Nicks Says Taylor Swift Song Reminds Her of Late Bandmate Christine McVie
Nicks spoke out about how Swift's song, "You're On Your Own, Kid," has helped her cope since McVie's death
Stevie Nicks is sharing how Taylor Swift's music is helping her heal following the passing of her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.
During a performance at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Monday, Nicks told the crowd how Swift's song "You're On Your Own, Kid" illustrates "the sadness of how I feel" since McVie's death at the age of 79 in November.
"Even on the other side of the world, we didn't have to talk on the phone; we really weren't phone buddies," Nicks recounted. "We'd go back to Fleetwood Mac and we'd walk in and it'd just be like, 'Hey, little sister, how are you?'"
Nicks, who is currently on a co-headlining tour with Billy Joel, even thanked the Lover singer for writing the song
"[It would be like] never a minute had passed. Never an argument in our entire 47 years," she recalled of McVie.
"When it was the two of us, the two of us were 'on our own, kids.' We always were. And now, I'm having to learn to be 'on my own, kid' by myself," Nicks said to the crowd. "You help me to do that."
"You're On Your Own, Kid" is a song from Swift's most recent album Midnights. It tells the story of one person as they navigate relationships and loss as they realize the only person they can rely on is themself.
When McVie passed in 2022, Nicks penned a handwritten note discussing her death and honoring their friendship.
"See you on the other side, my love," Nicks wrote. "Don't forget me."
