Stevie Nicks mourned her friend and Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie on what would've been her 80th birthday.
On Wednesday, Nicks shared photos of the two on social media, writing, "I still see your bright eyes."
The two women's relationship began in 1975 when Nicks joined the now-legendary band Fleetwood Mac. They went on to tour together and created the band's best-selling album, Rumours.
McVie died on Nov. 30, 2022 of a stroke. She was 79 years old.
Following her death, Nicks paid tribute to McVie with an emotional performance of "Landslide" during which she cried on stage. She also shared a handwritten letter to her "best friend" on social media that said, "See you on the other side, my love."
Earlier this year, Nicks shared on stage that Taylor Swift's "You're on Your Own, Kid" helped her grieve the loss of McVie and that the song illustrates "the sadness of how I feel."
"When it was the two of us, the two of us were 'on our own, kids.' We always were. And now, I'm having to learn to be 'on my own, kid' by myself," Nicks said to the crowd.
