Stevie Nicks Praises ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’: ‘I Just Wish Christine Could Have Seen It’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Stevie Nicks Praises ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’: ‘I Just Wish Christine Could Have Seen It’

The Fleetwood Mac rock star has now seen the series twice and says 'It made me feel like a ghost watching my own story'

Published |Updated
Lauren Piester
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Stevie Nicks and Riley Keough as Daisy JonesDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

One of the world's biggest rock stars has just offered a hell of a TV review. Prime Video's Daisy Jones & the Six wasn't technically about Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac, but the book it was based on was inspired by the tumultuous story of Nicks and her love affair with bandmate Lindsey Buckingham, and according to her latest tweet, Nicks now sees herself and Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) as one in the same.

"Just finished watching [Daisy Jones & the Six] for the 2nd time," she wrote on Twitter. "In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue..."

Nicks' bandmate Christine McVie died in November 2022 at the age of 79, just five months before the series premiered on Prime Video.

There could probably be no greater endorsement for a TV show, so if you haven't yet checked out the series, now's the time! Based on the 2019 book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the show follows the formation of the fictional 1970s band Daisy Jones & the Six and explores their rise to success before a sudden split. While half of the show tells what happened in the '70s, the other half is set in present day as the band members are interviewed for a documentary. Reid has said that the story, which focuses on the messy romance between Daisy and Billy (Sam Claflin) was mostly inspired by Nicks and Buckingham, whose relationship made Fleetwood Mac both "a band and a soap opera."

A great example of that can be found in the video of Fleetwood Mac's infamous 1997 live performance of "Silver Springs." It had been 20 years since their relationship, but Nicks picked a few perfect moments to stare into Buckingham's soul as she sang lyrics like, "Time cast a spell on you, but you won't forget me / I know I could've loved you, but you would not let me / I'll follow you down til the sound of my voice will haunt you / Give me just a chance / You'll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you."

Buckingham has not given a full review of the show, but he did once comment on a video of Keough and Claflin talking about watching the "Silver Springs" video together. "Quite the moment indeed!" he wrote.

Read More

Daisy Jones received nine Emmy nominations for its first season, including a lead actress nod for Keough and a supporting actress nomination for Camila Morrone, who played the wife Billy abandoned to be with Daisy. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and earned noms for music supervision, sound mixing, casting, costumes, makeup, and production design.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.