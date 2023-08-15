One of the world's biggest rock stars has just offered a hell of a TV review. Prime Video's Daisy Jones & the Six wasn't technically about Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac, but the book it was based on was inspired by the tumultuous story of Nicks and her love affair with bandmate Lindsey Buckingham, and according to her latest tweet, Nicks now sees herself and Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) as one in the same.

"Just finished watching [Daisy Jones & the Six] for the 2nd time," she wrote on Twitter. "In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue..."

Nicks' bandmate Christine McVie died in November 2022 at the age of 79, just five months before the series premiered on Prime Video.

There could probably be no greater endorsement for a TV show, so if you haven't yet checked out the series, now's the time! Based on the 2019 book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the show follows the formation of the fictional 1970s band Daisy Jones & the Six and explores their rise to success before a sudden split. While half of the show tells what happened in the '70s, the other half is set in present day as the band members are interviewed for a documentary. Reid has said that the story, which focuses on the messy romance between Daisy and Billy (Sam Claflin) was mostly inspired by Nicks and Buckingham, whose relationship made Fleetwood Mac both "a band and a soap opera."

A great example of that can be found in the video of Fleetwood Mac's infamous 1997 live performance of "Silver Springs." It had been 20 years since their relationship, but Nicks picked a few perfect moments to stare into Buckingham's soul as she sang lyrics like, "Time cast a spell on you, but you won't forget me / I know I could've loved you, but you would not let me / I'll follow you down til the sound of my voice will haunt you / Give me just a chance / You'll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you."

Buckingham has not given a full review of the show, but he did once comment on a video of Keough and Claflin talking about watching the "Silver Springs" video together. "Quite the moment indeed!" he wrote.

Daisy Jones received nine Emmy nominations for its first season, including a lead actress nod for Keough and a supporting actress nomination for Camila Morrone, who played the wife Billy abandoned to be with Daisy. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and earned noms for music supervision, sound mixing, casting, costumes, makeup, and production design.