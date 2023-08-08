‘Bad Habit’ Hitmaker Steve Lacy Says He Never Felt the Need to Come Out Publicly - The Messenger
Entertainment.
‘Bad Habit’ Hitmaker Steve Lacy Says He Never Felt the Need to Come Out Publicly

'I didn't really come out. I didn't try to — it just kinda happened,' the singer shared

Olivia Jakiel
Steve Lacy attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Steve Lacy is opening up about why he never felt the need to come out publicly. 

The "Bad Habit" hitmaker recalled the moment his sexuality made headlines in 2017 in a new cover story for Variety, sharing that the media went wild after he responded to a fan on Tumblr who asked if he would ever date a guy: "Sure, why not?" 

"But I didn't really come out," the Grammy Award-winning artist said. "I didn't try to — it just kinda happened. I don't care to announce who I'm into sexually. I think it's silly. I never felt like I needed to come out."

He continued: "I never care to speak for anyone else, because I think all of our experiences are so different from each other. I guess I have a selfish perspective of myself in the world, and I'm just expressing myself. I'm not necessarily doing things for other people to feel good about themselves."

Lacy shot to fame as the youngest member of neo-soul band The Internet, and released his critically acclaimed album Gemini Rights — which centers on his breakup from an ex — in 2022. Over the course of his career he's earned six Grammy nominations and took home the award for Best Progressive R&B Album at this year's show. 

