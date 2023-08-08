Steve Lacy is opening up about why he never felt the need to come out publicly.
The "Bad Habit" hitmaker recalled the moment his sexuality made headlines in 2017 in a new cover story for Variety, sharing that the media went wild after he responded to a fan on Tumblr who asked if he would ever date a guy: "Sure, why not?"
"But I didn't really come out," the Grammy Award-winning artist said. "I didn't try to — it just kinda happened. I don't care to announce who I'm into sexually. I think it's silly. I never felt like I needed to come out."
He continued: "I never care to speak for anyone else, because I think all of our experiences are so different from each other. I guess I have a selfish perspective of myself in the world, and I'm just expressing myself. I'm not necessarily doing things for other people to feel good about themselves."
- Steve Jobs’ Son Launches VC Firm To Fund Cancer Cures
- Kelly Clarkson Says She Never Felt Chemistry with Anyone Before Her Ex-Husband
- Bindi Irwin Celebrates Parents Steve and Terri’s Anniversary
- Apple Check Signed by Steve Jobs in 1976 up for Auction for Over $50,000
- Maren Morris Says Country Music Industry Has Done ‘Decades of Harm’ to LGBTQ+ Community
Lacy shot to fame as the youngest member of neo-soul band The Internet, and released his critically acclaimed album Gemini Rights — which centers on his breakup from an ex — in 2022. Over the course of his career he's earned six Grammy nominations and took home the award for Best Progressive R&B Album at this year's show.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment
- Joy Behar Was ‘Not Hiding’ From Snooki and Cast During ‘Jersey Shore’ Segment on ‘The View,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- After Saying ‘I Do Not Support Striking,’ Stephen Amell Has Hit the SAG-AFTRA Picket LineEntertainment
- ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Kandy Muse Responds to Getting Kicked Off Australian Tour: ‘It Was a Cowardly Thing To Do’ (Exclusive)Entertainment