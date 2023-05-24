Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Did Not Have Alcohol, Drugs in System Before His Death: Autopsy Report 

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of his death, according to an autopsy report obtained by The Messenger.

The dancer died by suicide on December 13, 2022. A rep for the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations told Entertainment Tonight at the time that there "were no signs of foul play."

Boss, who joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ in 2014 and later became a co-executive producer of the daytime talkshow, "didn't want people to know" about his struggles, his wife Allison Holker told PEOPLE earlier this month.

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

"No one had any inkling that he was low ... He just wanted to be everyone's Superman and protector," she told the outlet.

In March, Holker — who shares three children with Boss: daughters Weslie, 14, and Zara, 3; and son Maddox, 7 — gave a shout-out to her family as they continue to grieve the loss of Boss.

"My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine," Holker wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and her three children. "And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up. I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs. I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh. The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy."

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.