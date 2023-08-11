After Saying ‘I Do Not Support Striking,’ Stephen Amell Has Hit the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Let's call it a change of heart.

After criticizing the current SAG-AFTRA strike back in July, calling it "a reductive negotiating tactic," and subsequently walking his initial statement back, actor Stephen Amell was spotted joining his fellow actors on the picket line in New York City.

The Arrow star was spotted alongside his wife Cassandra Jean Amell in Manhattan on Friday, holding a picket sign and wearing a SAG-AFTRA Strong T-shirt.

Across the country, an Arrow-themed picket line was happening outside the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank.

"I spoke with Stephen last night," the CW series' creator Marc Guggenheim told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. "We had a great talk. What he's been saying really got misconstrued."

Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean are seen walking the picket line with members of SAG-AFTRA in Downtown, Manhattan on August 11, 2023 in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Guggenheim continued, "Stephen is as supportive of SAG as he is of WGA. I'm glad he's out in New York. I'm glad he's picketing. I'm bummed that he wasn't here to join us today."

During an appearance at Galaxycon in North Carolina earlier this month, Amell was asked about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

"I support my union, I do," he said. "And I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don’t."

After Amell was critiqued for his comments, he attempted to backtrack days later on Instagram.

"I understand fundamentally why we're here," he wrote, in part. "My off the cuff use of the word 'support' is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don't like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do."