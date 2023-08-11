After Saying ‘I Do Not Support Striking,’ Stephen Amell Has Hit the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line - The Messenger
Entertainment.
After Saying ‘I Do Not Support Striking,’ Stephen Amell Has Hit the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

After being criticized for his comments about striking, the 'Arrow' star showed support for his union alongside his wife in NYC on Friday

Daniel Trainor
Stephen Amell joins SAG-AFTRA members as they maintain picket lines across New York City on August 11, 2023 in New York City. Members of SAG-AFTRA and WGA (Writers Guild of America) have both walked out in their first joint strike against the studios since 1960. The strike has shut down a majority of Hollywood productions with writers in the third month of their strike against the Hollywood studios. John Nacion/Getty Images

Let's call it a change of heart.

After criticizing the current SAG-AFTRA strike back in July, calling it "a reductive negotiating tactic," and subsequently walking his initial statement back, actor Stephen Amell was spotted joining his fellow actors on the picket line in New York City.

The Arrow star was spotted alongside his wife Cassandra Jean Amell in Manhattan on Friday, holding a picket sign and wearing a SAG-AFTRA Strong T-shirt.

Across the country, an Arrow-themed picket line was happening outside the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank.

"I spoke with Stephen last night," the CW series' creator Marc Guggenheim told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. "We had a great talk. What he's been saying really got misconstrued."

Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean are seen walking the picket line with members of SAG-AFTRA in Downtown, Manhattan on August 11, 2023 in New York City.
Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean are seen walking the picket line with members of SAG-AFTRA in Downtown, Manhattan on August 11, 2023 in New York City.Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Guggenheim continued, "Stephen is as supportive of SAG as he is of WGA. I'm glad he's out in New York. I'm glad he's picketing. I'm bummed that he wasn't here to join us today."

During an appearance at Galaxycon in North Carolina earlier this month, Amell was asked about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

"I support my union, I do," he said. "And I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don’t."

After Amell was critiqued for his comments, he attempted to backtrack days later on Instagram.

"I understand fundamentally why we're here," he wrote, in part. "My off the cuff use of the word 'support' is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don't like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do."

