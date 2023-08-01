Stephen Amell Says His SAG Strike Comments Were ‘Unintentionally Misinterpreted’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Stephen Amell Says His SAG Strike Comments Were ‘Unintentionally Misinterpreted’

'I understand why we are striking, but that doesn't mean it isn't emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved,' the 'Arrow' actor explained

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Stephen Amell is seen as STARZ celebrates the premiere of its new series “Heels” on August 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Stephen Amell is attempting to clarify his recent comments about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

After the Arrow alum said he does "not support striking" while onstage at Galaxycon in Raleigh, North Carolina, over the weekend, he took to Instagram on Tuesday with another statement.

"Understandably, there has been a lot of reaction to the comments I made this weekend about our strike," he began his caption.

"To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I'm providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren't unintentionally misinterpreted," added Amell. "We all know soundbites can be taken out of context and I have too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record."

Read More

He went on to pick apart his original comment piece by piece, explaining, "My support is unconditional and I stand with [SAG]."

After saying he does "not support striking," Amell explained: "I understand fundamentally why we're here. My off the cuff use of the word 'support' is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don't like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do."

Previously calling the strike a "reductive negotiating tactic" that he finds "incredibly frustrating," Amell noted, "I'm an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don't think these issues are simple."

"Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I'm not a robot," he continued. "From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn't mean it isn't emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved."

While plugging his Starz wrestling drama Heels at Galaxycon, Amell said applying that thinking to the show that premiered its second season on Friday, "is myopic."

"I'm simply sad that we don't have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for," the actor added in Tuesday's post.

He concluded, "As I said from the jump, I want to ensure that my thoughts and intentions are not misconstrued. This situation reminds of the proverb, 'the road to hell is paved with good intentions,' which apparently, after reading a limited amount of the commentary, is a place many of you would like me to visit. However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union. When you see me on a picket line please don't whip any hard fruit."

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) entered the third week of its strike on Friday after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing major streamers and studios.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) previously called a strike on May 1, making it the first double strike for both Hollywood unions since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was SAG President.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.