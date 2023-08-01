Stephen Amell Says His SAG Strike Comments Were ‘Unintentionally Misinterpreted’

Stephen Amell is attempting to clarify his recent comments about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

After the Arrow alum said he does "not support striking" while onstage at Galaxycon in Raleigh, North Carolina, over the weekend, he took to Instagram on Tuesday with another statement.

"Understandably, there has been a lot of reaction to the comments I made this weekend about our strike," he began his caption.

"To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I'm providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren't unintentionally misinterpreted," added Amell. "We all know soundbites can be taken out of context and I have too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record."

He went on to pick apart his original comment piece by piece, explaining, "My support is unconditional and I stand with [SAG]."

After saying he does "not support striking," Amell explained: "I understand fundamentally why we're here. My off the cuff use of the word 'support' is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don't like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do."

Previously calling the strike a "reductive negotiating tactic" that he finds "incredibly frustrating," Amell noted, "I'm an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don't think these issues are simple."

"Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I'm not a robot," he continued. "From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn't mean it isn't emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved."

While plugging his Starz wrestling drama Heels at Galaxycon, Amell said applying that thinking to the show that premiered its second season on Friday, "is myopic."

"I'm simply sad that we don't have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for," the actor added in Tuesday's post.

He concluded, "As I said from the jump, I want to ensure that my thoughts and intentions are not misconstrued. This situation reminds of the proverb, 'the road to hell is paved with good intentions,' which apparently, after reading a limited amount of the commentary, is a place many of you would like me to visit. However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union. When you see me on a picket line please don't whip any hard fruit."

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) entered the third week of its strike on Friday after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing major streamers and studios.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) previously called a strike on May 1, making it the first double strike for both Hollywood unions since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was SAG President.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified.