Stephen Amell Blasted By Arrowverse Co-Stars for Saying He Does ‘Not Support’ Strike 

'I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic,' said the actor of the SAG-AFTRA strike

Charmaine Patterson
Stephen Amell is seen as STARZ celebrates the premiere of its new series “Heels” on August 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Stephen Amell's Arrowverse co-stars aren't happy about his thoughts on the actors' strike.

Amell candidly weighed in on the SAG-AFTRA members' strike while at Galaxycon in Raleigh, North Carolina, over the weekend.

“I support my union, I do. And I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic,” Amell said before signing.

"I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. I think the thinking as it pertains to shows, like the show that I’m on that premiered last night ... ," he said, referencing Starz's pro-wrestling drama Heels, which debuted its second season on Friday. His nod garnered an applause and cheers from the audience.

"I think it's myopic," he continued of the strike. "And I stand with my union."

As his remarks circulated on social media, some of his fellow Arrowverse stars didn't hold back in their reactions.

Kirk Acevedo of Arrow replied to a headline from The Hollywood Reporter about Amell's remarks and wrote, "This f-----g guy," adding an eye roll and two middle finger Emojis.

Flash star Matt Letscher quipped on Twitter, in a reference to Amell's comments: "Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactics we get to employ now. Thank god for superheroes! Any second now…. #SAGAFTRAstrike #SAGAFTRAstrong"

The video also comes after Amell previously reacted to the strike while on a panel.

"I can't talk about Arrow," he said, sitting alongside his Arrow co-star David Ramsey. Amell quickly changed his mind, adding, "You know what? Let's just ... F--- this. Let's go, let's go."

The Messenger reached out to Amells' reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The strike began on July 14, after the union's national board voted the morning before to authorize the strike. In a press conference held at SAG-AFTRA Plaza, the union's executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland revealed that the National Board "unanimously" voted to go on strike.

This followed the union's negotiating committee similarly unanimous vote to recommend a strike.

In a statement provided before the official announcement, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said of the decision, "SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP's (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) responses to the union's most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningful engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board."

