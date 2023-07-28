‘Twisted Metal’ Star Stephanie Beatriz Explains How To Make A Successful Video Game Adaptation (Exclusive) - The Messenger
‘Twisted Metal’ Star Stephanie Beatriz Explains How To Make A Successful Video Game Adaptation (Exclusive)

You need 'people at the helm who are fans of and love the game,' the actress said

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Stephanie Beatriz poses for photos at the drivers meeting in the Chicago Stock Exchange Trading Room at the Art Institute of Chicago prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 on July 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Stephanie Beatriz knows video games can be successfully adapted – but it's easier said than done. Beatriz plays Quiet on Peacock's Twisted Metal, an adaptation of the Sony video game franchise of the same name, which released its first installment in 1995. 

While often previously maligned for their quality or lack of connection to the original source material, video game adaptations are having a moment in the sun thanks to shows like HBO's The Last of Us and the massively popular Super Mario Bros. Movie.

As Twisted Metal attempts to join those ranks, Beatriz said there's one thing, above all else, that needs to be in place: "You can make these adaptations really great," Beatriz exclusively told The Messenger, "particularly if you have people at the helm who are fans of and love the game."

Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet in Twisted Metal
Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet in 'Twisted Metal.'Skip Bolen/Peacock
Luckily, Twisted Metal is in good shape thanks to executive producer and showrunner Michael Jonathan (or MJ, affectionately) Smith.

"MJ loves Twisted Metal," Beatriz gushed. "All of the stuff coming from his brain, you can see he really cares. When you have people doing an adaptation that aren’t doing it for any other reason than they have to be a part of telling that story, that’s when you get good stuff I think."

Given the passion behind the proceedings, Beatriz wanted to do her due diligence after signing on to the show. So, she went back and played the Twisted Metal games for the first time.

Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet in Twisted Metal
Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet in 'Twisted Metal.'Skip Bolen/Peacock

"I wanted to research what the world was because I didn't play the game as a kid," Beatriz said. "Once I started digging into it, I realized that Twisted Metal was the prototype for so many games that came after. You get inside that car and wreck that world. Whatever you've got to do, make it happen by any means necessary. That's the crux of the game and it's also the crux of the show."

All 10 episodes of Twisted Metal are available to stream now on Peacock.

