Steph Curry Surprises Paramore Fans Onstage — Watch the Fun Moment

The NBA all-star belted out Paramore's 2007 hit 'Misery Business' when the band played in San Francisco Monday night

Charmaine Patterson
Steph Curry surprises Paramore fans at the Chase Center.Tom Pennington/Getty Images; Chase Center/Twitter/X

Ain't it fun when Steph Curry joins you on stage?

The NBA champion surprised fans when he popped on the stage during Paramore's performance at San Francisco's Chase Center Monday night.

As seen in a clip shared by the venue on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Golden State Warriors player is seen flawlessly belting out the lyrics to the band's 2007 hit single "Misery Business."

Paramore's lead singer counts Curry in before he sings, "Just watch my wildest dreams come true, not one of them involving you."

Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, fanned out over his moment on her Instagram Story and shared a photo of him and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams rocking the stage together.

"Omg... @stephencurry30 x @paramore"

Ayesha Curry reacts to Steph Curry and Paramore
Ayesha Curry reacts to husband Steph Curry singing with ParamoreAyesha Curry/Instagram
