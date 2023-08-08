Steph Curry Surprises Paramore Fans Onstage — Watch the Fun Moment

TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors
Ain't it fun when Steph Curry joins you on stage?
The NBA champion surprised fans when he popped on the stage during Paramore's performance at San Francisco's Chase Center Monday night.
As seen in a clip shared by the venue on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Golden State Warriors player is seen flawlessly belting out the lyrics to the band's 2007 hit single "Misery Business."
Paramore's lead singer counts Curry in before he sings, "Just watch my wildest dreams come true, not one of them involving you."
Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, fanned out over his moment on her Instagram Story and shared a photo of him and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams rocking the stage together.
"Omg... @stephencurry30 x @paramore"
