Steph Curry’s Mom Asked His Doctor About Why He Hadn’t Hit Puberty Yet: 5 Things We Learned from ‘Underrated’

Steph Curry has made a career out of proving people wrong.

The four-time NBA champion is the subject of a new documentary, Steph Curry: Underrated, now streaming on Apple TV+, which traces the beloved star back to his roots.

Featuring interviews with Curry, his parents, his Davidson College coach Bob McKillop, his college teammates and others in his inner circle, Underrated paints a detailed picture of one of pro sports' biggest stars — and why his path to greatness was anything but traditional.

For the biggest revelations from the documentary, keep scrolling.

Curry's Mom Asked His Doctor About Why He Hadn't Hit Puberty Yet

It's impossible, of course, to talk about Curry without talking about his size.

The 6'2" point guard has defied the odds throughout his career, but concerns about his lack of stature started well before he hit the NBA.

In the documentary, camcorder footage from one of Curry's games as a 15-year-old is shown in which his mom Sonya tells an onlooker, "He hasn't hit puberty yet. I asked the doctor, I was starting to get worried."

In a confessional, Curry admitted that his own concerns about his height started when he was just 9 years old.

"I remember looking around thinking, ‘I’m not as tall as him, I’m not as strong as him,'" he said. "I was the undersized, scrawny kid that was just trying to figure out how to make it whatever level I was playing. That was when I first really understood I’m different."

Curry Says Kevin Durant Initially Thought He Was 'A Little White Kid'

Curry and Kevin Durant would eventually win back-to-back NBA titles together, but their relationship got off to a bit of a confusing start.

Curry high-fives Durant during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs in 2019. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

While making an appearance at a party to celebrate Curry breaking the NBA's all-time 3-point record in September, Curry joked to Durant, "Remember the time you thought I was a little white kid?"

Durant laughed and said, "I think about that sh-- all the time. I mean, who knew that sh-- 10 years ago? Now you that guy."

After Durant left, Curry said of his former teammate, "I love that dude, man. Most misunderstood dude in the frickin' league right there."

Curry Completely Forgot How to Shoot in High School

It's almost impossible to fathom now, but basketball didn't always come easy for Curry.

As he started to take the game more seriously in high school, his father Dell Curry — who played 16 seasons in the NBA — knew a change had to be made.

"His sophomore year, he said, 'I want to play in college,'" he said of his son. "He's probably, at that time, 5'10", 5'11", skinny, shooting from his waist. Younger in high school, you can get away with that. But if you want to go to the next level, you gotta change your shot."

He further explained that, in order to achieve such a goal, "You have to develop a totally different set of muscles to make a change like that."

So, as his mother explained, "Stephen was all in for the idea of it until Dell took him out in the back and he had to start shooting."

Curry in 'Stephen Curry: Underrated' Apple TV+

Once there, the high schooler struggled to adapt.

"It was a tough summer," Dell acknowledged. "Me and Sonya, we both worked with him. For probably the first week, he was just shooting right under the basket. Shot after shot, for hours everyday."

It's a summer that Curry still remembers well.

"I was lost for a while," he recalled. "For three months, I literally couldn’t shoot out of the paint."

Curry Reveals Why He Was Finally Motivated to Get His College Degree

Curry left Davidson College after his junior year to enter the NBA Draft. Thus, he never received his diploma.

So, in August, he finally completed the necessary coursework and received his Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in sociology — 13 years after leaving the school.

Stephen Curry in "Stephen Curry: Underrated" Apple TV+

When asked by Davidson College professor Dr. Gayle Kaufman — who guided Curry through the journey — why he was motivated to do it, he had a very personal reason.

"For my kids to see the process now that they're a little older and know how important this is," he explained. "But also, I kinda got a handle on everything on the court and off the court more than I think I ever have. So, trying to not let this drift on any longer."

Davidson College Thought Curry Was Ghosting Them During Recruiting Process

Curry would eventually become the greatest player in Davidson College basketball history, but those at the school became gravely concerned he was never even going to enroll.

The university and Curry were in constant contact as they tried to woo him to campus — and then it all stopped.

"All of a sudden, I couldn't get Steph on the phone," former Davidson assistant coach Matt Matheny said. "I had the sense of, 'Oh no, that means all these colleges are now getting involved and it's starting to blow up on us.'"

Of course, Curry ended up committing to Davidson after all. So, what happened?

"I finally, about 10 days later, get Steph on the phone," Matheny continued. "He goes, 'Yeah coach, my mother took my phone away from me. A friend of mine texted me a curse word. I didn't send the text. A friend sent a curse word to me, so my mother took my phone away for two weeks."

The rest is history.

Steph Curry: Underrated is available to stream on Apple TV+.